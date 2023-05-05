New York Times Ranks Gardner-Webb No. 1 in Campus Safety, No. 2 in Affordability & No. 7 in N.C. for Economic Mobility
The editors of The New York Times ranks Gardner-Webb University No. 1 in Campus Safety and No. 7 for economic mobility among universities in North CarolinaBOILING SPRINGS, NC, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new interactive college ranking tool designed by the editors of The New York Times ranks Gardner-Webb University No. 1 in campus safety, No. 2 in affordability and No. 7 for economic mobility among private colleges and universities in North Carolina and No. 12 when adding public institutions to the combined study. Making the rankings were 16 private and 10 public schools in North Carolina.
“Those of us who live, work, and study here know just how dedicated our safety personnel are to freeing GWU from the concerns that so many other campuses have,” praised President Dr. William M. Downs. “We are grateful each day for our University Police, for our public partners in and around the Town of Boiling Springs, and to everyone who deploys both vigilance and common sense to keep our community safe. The #1 ranking for campus safety makes Gardner-Webb that much more attractive to prospective students and their families, and we will strive to maintain this important standard.”
University Chief of Police Ron Newcomb said his department is committed to serving and protecting the campus community. “At Gardner-Webb University Campus Police Department, our vision is to keep our students, faculty, staff and visitors safe,” Newcomb affirmed. “I don’t just work here. My family has called Boiling Springs home for many years. I want parents of prospective students to recognize that Gardner-Webb is an institution where their kids will feel safe, respected and part of a great community.”
He continued, “We accomplish this by building stronger professional relationships within the Gardner-Webb community. Our officers are committed to the highest standards of professionalism and seek to provide honest, fair and efficient law enforcement to all people within our jurisdiction.”
The Times based its economic mobility factor on research by Opportunity Insights. In their analysis, researchers looked at a variety of data from U.S. colleges to focus on students improving their economic standing from enrollment to post graduation career.
“These data provide empirical validation of what we thought we already knew, namely that a Gardner-Webb degree will lift graduates and their families up the ladder of economic mobility,” confirmed Downs. “The fact that we are in the top tier of North Carolina colleges and universities on this crucial measure reinforces our message to current and prospective students about the incredible value of a GWU education.”
Gardner-Webb’s ranking on economic mobility is higher than several public institutions including Appalachian State University, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and UNC-Wilmington. GWU is also listed at a higher ranking than numerous private colleges and universities: Davidson College, Duke University, Elon University, Meredith College, Queens University, and Wake Forest University.
In addition to ranking economic mobility, the New York Times tool allows students to see how schools rank on 10 different criteria. The student rates each factor on a sliding scale, giving more weight to the characteristics that are most important to them. Students can also filter schools according to size and location.
Gardner-Webb ranks number No. 2 among private colleges and universities in North Carolina when applying equal importance to the characteristics of economic mobility, affordability, and academic profile.
When one of the factors below is given priority, Gardner-Webb’s ranking among private schools in North Carolina follows:
• Campus Safety, No. 1.
• Low Sticker Price, No. 2.
• Low Net Price, No. 3.
• Economic Mobility, No. 7.
• Racially Diverse, No. 8.
• Academic Profile, No. 10.
• Athletics, No. 10.
On a list comparing all 26 North Carolina colleges and universities, Gardner-Webb ranks:
• No. 1 in Campus Safety
• No. 12 in Low Sticker Price—placing above Barton, North Carolina Wesleyan, Pfeiffer, Warren Wilson, Johnson & Wales, Queens, Elon, Wingate, Meredith, Lenoir-Rhyne, High Point, Davidson, Duke and Wake Forest.
• No. 13 in Low Net Price—ahead of Barton, Lees-McRae, Meredith, Warren Wilson, Johnson & Wales, Queens, Pfeiffer, Duke, Wake Forest, Elon and High Point.
• No. 11 in Racially Diverse—higher than East Carolina, Meredith, Davidson, Lenoir-Rhyne, N.C. State University, Wake Forest University, UNC-Asheville, Lees-McRae, Warren Wilson, High Point, UNC-Wilmington, Western Carolina, Winston-Salem State, Elon and Appalachian State.
