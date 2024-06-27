Dove Award Winner Carl Cartee to Bring a Night of Worship to Gardner-Webb University July 20
Proceeds Benefit GWU Missions and Service Projects
Cartee has 13 albums & performed with artists Third Day, Mercy Me, and Steven Curtis Chapman. He serves as director of Worship Development on the staff of Fellowship Bible Church in Nashville, Tenn.”BOILING SPRINGS, NC, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are on sale now for the second event in the Summer in the Springs concert series in Gardner-Webb University’s Brinkley Amphitheater. Dove Award-winning Carl Cartee will be joined by Shaylee Simeone and April Cushman for A Night of Worship on July 20. The event is a fundraiser for GWU mission and service trips for students.
— Carl Cartee
All seats are general admission. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance or at the door.
A Gardner-Webb Distinguished Alumni, Cartee has been writing songs since he was 7 years old, considering music more of a second language than an acquired skill. His catalog of songs and studio albums have garnered tracks on the albums of over 150 artists, such as Elevation Worship, Laura Story, Aaron Schust, Selah, Jaci Valesquez, Big Daddy Weave, The Martins, The Gaither Vocal Band, Rory & Joey, and The Oak Ridge Boys.
In addition, Cartee has written and recorded 13 albums and performed with artists Third Day, Mercy Me, and Steven Curtis Chapman. He serves as director of Worship Development on the staff of Fellowship Bible Church in Nashville, Tenn. He is also the founder of the Inspire Worship Conference, an annual event that trains and equips church worship leaders.
Simeone, a Nashville-based singer/songwriter and worship leader, is on a journey to say “yes” to God’s calling on her life. With pop-inspired music that is inherently congregational, she took her first step with a single debut of “Dearly Loved” in 2019, and it now has over 5 million streams on Apple Music. For years now, Simeone has enjoyed being a part of several music projects focused on sync/licensing such as HRDLY and Sugar Sad Eyes, while consistently leading worship in her local church. She wants her music to be “relatable while rooted in solid Biblical theology.” Her latest EP is “Streams of Worship.”
Cushman, born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, has been writing songs since she could make a joyful noise. Trusting Jesus at a young age, she served in church and on worship teams throughout her youth. April moved to Nashville in 2010 and landed her first publishing deal writing pop and country songs for Sony ATV. The Lord called her back to worship in 2019, after her father passed away. Cushman’s journey of physical pain, anxiety and grief, is now a story of hope, healing, assurance, freedom, and joy as she testifies to what the Lord has done. Moved and called to tell others of her journey in Christ and the Lord’s faithfulness, Cushman wrote and released an album in 2023 titled “Deep Waters” (available on all music platforms under the name April Geesbreght).
Ticket information is available by calling 704-406-2564.
Auxiliary aids will be made available to persons with disabilities upon request 10 working days prior to the event. Please call 704-406-4270 or email disabilityservices@gardner-webb.edu with your request.
Noel T. Manning, II
Gardner-Webb University
+1 704-406-4631
email us here