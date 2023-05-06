Make Mother's Day special with BoxLunch's Exclusive Mother's Day collection featuring Star Wars and Disney Princesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Mother's Day 2023, BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer specializing in fan-favorite merchandise, has announced a new Disney team-up offering a collection of gifts for every mom featuring Disney Princesses and Star Wars-inspired merchandise.
Celebrate mom in style with matching Disney Princess outfits featuring Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Jasmine. The Star Wars themed offerings showcase fan-favorite characters like Princess Leia and Darth Vader. In addition, three new vibrant maxi dresses celebrate Princess sidekicks, including Mulan's Mushu, Cinderella's Jaq & Gus, and Tangled's Pascal.
The collection also includes a variety of home goods and accessories, perfect for fans looking to add a touch of magic to their space. Mugs, tumblers, spatula sets, and an adorable Winnie the Pooh succulent set will make any Disney-loving mom feel like they're living a fairytale.
"We are beyond excited to launch this magical Mother's Day collection," said Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, "These franchises are so beloved, and we're thrilled for moms to share their passion with their loved ones with this new line of merchandise.”
The collection is available exclusively in BoxLunch stores and on BoxLunch.com starting immediately.
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 221 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023 to February 3, 2024. Meal claim valid as of 12/5/18 and subject to change.
