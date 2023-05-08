Ferguson-Johnson Wealth Management affirms Dimensional's Investment Philosophy after firm tops 'Best Fund Families' list

About

Since 1978, Ferguson-Johnson Wealth Management has been a trusted and reliable partner serving retirees, pre-retirees, and government employees in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. As a fee-only registered investment advisory firm, we provide personalized investment management, retirement, tax, and financial planning services tailored to meet our clients' needs and goals. Drawing on our extensive years of experience and exposure to various investment styles, we take a disciplined and consistent approach to investing. As fiduciaries, we operate independently from big financial firms and insurance companies, allowing us to offer unbiased, client-driven advice with no hidden costs or commissions. Our approach is based on open communication and building successful advisor-client relationships, ensuring transparency and earning the trust and loyalty of our clients over the years.

Ferguson-Johnson Wealth Management