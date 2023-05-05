Designing Spaces Airing on Lifetime TV Features GarageExperts®
Program highlights a full garage renovation showcasing GarageExperts® floor coatings, custom cabinets, and slatwall organization systemsGRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GarageExperts® today announced it is being featured on Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime TV this month. Designing Spaces™ is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate, and redesign the spaces we call home.
The segment highlights GarageExperts® industry-leading Garage FX® flooring, custom cabinets, and slatwall organization systems while walking the viewer through a complete garage transformation for homeowners Dave and Amy Christiano in Satellite Beach, Florida.
“It was amazing! GarageExperts® exceeded any expectation we had – everything from the beginning to the end went smoothly,” said Amy Christiano. “When our adult kids saw the (finished) garage, they were blown away.”
“Our garage was total chaos, we couldn’t find anything,” said Dave Christiano. “I’ll feel like I won’t have to come home this weekend to clean the garage again. I’ll take some pictures, show all my friends at work, and I’ll highly recommend GarageExperts®.”
GarageExperts® has installed over 40 million square feet of Garage FX® flooring in residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout the United States. GarageExperts® is the only company to offer our proprietary Garage FX® epoxy and polyaspartic flooring products. Our premium coatings can be applied to just about any concrete floor, interior or exterior, and are built to withstand the toughest conditions and environments. With over 140 color options, our coatings are bright, durable, easy to clean, and backed by a lifetime warranty.
“We are excited to have our floor coatings and storage products featured on Designing Spaces,” said Mike Meursing, CEO and co-founder of GarageExperts®. “Ryan Burke and his team at GarageExperts® of Brevard did a stellar job renovating the Christiano’s garage and making it into a beautiful extension of their home that they can be proud of for years to come.”
The segments will air on May 5 and 11 at 7:30am PST/EST. To see the full segment, visit the GarageExperts® Video Center.
About GarageExperts®
GarageExperts® is a national, vertically integrated provider of quality epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, garage cabinets, and organizational products. We provide value to our Franchisee and their customers by offering the largest variety of product choices and solutions all backed with a lifetime warranty.
About Designing Spaces
Designing Spaces™ is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://www.designingspaces.tv/.
