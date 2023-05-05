EDRM Announces New Global Advisory Council Leaders 2023

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Greg Mazares Sadie Khodorkovsky

I am honored to become a member of the Advisory Council and will do my part to contribute to the global industry’s continued growth and standards of excellence.” — Greg Mazares, executive chairman, ModeOne

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce additions to its 2023 Global Advisory Council. Robert Keeling, partner at Sidley Austin LLP, chairs the council.

Privacy and security enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they incorporate AI into their every product and process. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance regulatory and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security, compliance and data privacy frameworks.

“I am very proud to continue to be a part of the evolution of the EDRM Advisory Council,” says Keeling. “The new members are e-discovery leaders from all facets of the legal professions. With these additions, the EDRM Advisory Council consists of an incredibly diverse range of thought leaders in e-discovery.”

“We are excited to add more expertise to our council,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Our project teams depend upon them for input and feedback on consensus work product. We are very grateful for our newest advisory council leaders to share their expertise with this accomplished group.”

Please join us in welcoming the wise contributions of our new Advisory Council members: Greg Mazares, executive chairman, ModeOne and Sadie Khodorkovsky, global head of legal discovery at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

“EDRM serves as the exemplar for eDiscovery best practices,” said Greg Mazares. “As such, I am honored to become a member of the Advisory Council and will do my part to contribute to the global industry’s continued growth and standards of excellence.”

You may view the entire 2023 global advisory council here: https://edrm.net/about-us/edrm-advisory-council/

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, protocols, specifications and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning six continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact