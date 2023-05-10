The Canadian Legal Innovation Forum returns to Toronto for its fourth year
The Canadian Legal Innovation Forum returns to Toronto for its fourth year to focus on how Canada’s legal ecosystem is evolving
With over 230 people in attendance in 2022, we are excited to return to Toronto with our 2023 edition of the forum,"”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Legal Innovation Forum returns to Toronto for its fourth year to focus on how Canada’s legal ecosystem is evolving
— Andrew Bowyer
The Canadian Legal Innovation Forum will be returning to Toronto on May 31st 2023. The event, back for its fourth edition, will focus on innovation at the intersection of business and law in the Canadian legal sector, with this year’s theme: An evolving legal ecosystem: leading to drive change and deliver value.
With over 230 people in attendance in 2022, the forum’s founder Andrew Bowyer, as well as the forum’s partners, are keen to welcome everyone back in 2023.
“We are excited to return to Toronto with our 2023 edition of the forum," says Andrew Bowyer, Founder of the Canadian Legal Innovation Forum. “The sector faces numerous headwinds: an uncertain economic climate, emerging risks (digital and analog), pressure to do more with less and ongoing generational shifts. To address these challenges - and create opportunities from them - the sector is embracing innovative approaches unpinned by leadership and collaboration amongst sectoral practitioners (law firms, legal departments and third-party partners).” The purpose of this year’s forum is to shine a light on the dynamics at play in Canada’s legal sector when it comes to innovation at the intersection of business and law, and provide examples of how leadership and collaboration within the legal ecosystem are helping to deliver value as well as to drive and sustain change.
Clarilis - a leading, UK-based legal technology firm focused on drafting automation - is the forum’s presenting sponsor. On its partnership with CANLIF, Clarilis’ Founder and CEO, James Quinn, said: “We are delighted to support CANLIF’s annual conference again this year as presenting sponsor. It is crucial that we keep up to date with the needs and requirements of Canadian firms and all other participants in the Canadian legal market – so that we can better serve them. This is ‘the’ conference in Canada for innovation leaders to share ideas and inspire all of us to think of new ways to move the market as a whole, to be more efficient and better serve our customers – be that through further use of cutting-edge technology or simple improvements to process. The forum’s focus on the intersection of business and law, the marriage of people, process, and technology, is the key to its continuing success.”
The full-day event taking place at Lennox Hall in First Canadian Place will contain 7 panel discussions. Themes include:
Leading at the intersection of business and law: how are leading lawyers in key sectors driving growth in their organizations?
How to attract, retain and develop talent in a new paradigm
How to define, develop and implement a strategy to navigate emerging digital risks
Mastering change management: how to deliver change in your law firm/legal department
How are practitioners collaborating to drive change in the legal ecosystem?
LegalTech in 2023: What's changing the game and having the greatest impact for Canada's legal ecosystem?
Notes from abroad: what can Canada’s legal sector learn from the UK as it evolves along its innovation curve
“Our vision for the forum is to provide a space where legal leaders can learn about the latest drivers and trends when it comes to innovation, what parts matter most to law firms and legal departments’ business strategies and create a network of innovators committed to driving change in Canada’s legal sector,” says Bowyer.
For more information please visit the CANLIF website: https://www.canlif.net/to23
For enquiries please contact:
Laura Piscaer: laura@adbinsights.com / (416) 779.9457
Notes to Editors
CANLIF will take place Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 - 8.15 am-5.00 pm and contains 7 hours of Professionalism Content from the Law Society of Ontario.
Ticket prices for In-House Counsel are $399 and $495 for Law Firms + Legal Sector Service Providers. (early bird until May 1st)
Please get in touch for press accreditation for the length of the conference
Presenting sponsor Clarilis, as well as:
PWC
DILITRUST
BLG
FTI
Deloitte
Ricoh
iManage
Alexa
Epiq
Bridgepoint
LEX Reception
Filevine
Axiom
Henchman
MinuteBox
Edilex
Speakers include:
Denis Boulianne, Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs, Ivanhoé Cambridge
Sacha Fraser, General Counsel, IBM Canada
Brodie Swartz, Senior Vice President, Legal + Corporate Secretary, OMERS
Laurie David-Henric, Head of LCAG Operations and Strategy, Manulife
Dana Zuech, AVP, Legal Operations, SunLife
Andrea Alliston, Partner, Knowledge + Practice Innovation, Fasken
Shirin Mirsaeidi, Partner, Legal Project Solutions, Deloitte
Elizabeth Evans, AVP, Legal Knowledge Management, Education, Technology and Transformation, TD Bank
Veronica Mohan, Senior Counsel, Privacy & Cybersecurity, Manulife
Lydia De Guzman, Chief Counsel, Group Benefits, Manulife
Sukesh Kamra, Chief Knowledge + Innovation Officer, Torys
Lisa Azzuolo, Director of Marketing, Bennett Jones LLP
Stephen Abrahamson, VP + General Counsel, 123 Dentist
Kate Simpson, Chief Knowledge Officer, Bennett Jones
April Brousseau, Director, R&D, Clifford Chance
Ivana Gotzeva, Partner, Knowledge Management and Pricing, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
Imran Ahmad, Partner and Head of Technology, Co-Chair Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity at Norton Rose Fulbright
Richelle Molaro, COO, BLG Beyond
Simon Wormwell, Chief, Strategic Enterprise Initiatives, Osler
David Meadows, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting
James Quinn, Co-Founder + CEO, Clarilis
Sara Morgan, SVP + Head of Global Legal Talent, Axiom
Ginevra Saylor, National Director, Innovation and Knowledge Programs, Gowling WLG
Sahil Zaman, Head of Legal Transaction Management, iManage
Caroline Abougoush, VP, Legal Operations, Oxford Properties Group
Renee Smith, Director, Legal Function Transformation, PwC Canada
Amanda Bafaro, General Counsel, BridgePoint Financial
Laura A Piscaer
ADB inslightes
+1 4167799457
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn