IIROC Trading Halt - CORE
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Paycore Minerals Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: CORE
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 7:55 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/ResumptionsView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c7027.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.