Global Helium Amends Warrant Expiry

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global”), one of North America’s largest helium exploration and development companies, announces that it is amending the expiry date of its outstanding series A purchase warrants by two years to May 19, 2025. The 11,798,180 warrants, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, formerly expired on May 19, 2023.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GLOBAL HELIUM CORPORATION

“Jesse Griffith”

Jesse Griffith

President

For more information, contact:

Walter Spagnuolo, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (877) 816 8163

relations@globalhelium.com

www.globalhelium.com

About Global Helium (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF)

Global Helium one of Canada’s largest helium exploration and development companies, focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 1.8 million acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway, acquired a proven helium asset in the State of Montana, and is building a significant land position in southeastern Alberta.