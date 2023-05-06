AFD Petroleum: Delivering Bulk Fuel, Lubricants, Grease, and Fluids for 30 Years
AFD Petroleum has been providing reliable, efficient, and state-of-the-art delivery systems for bulk fuel, heavy-duty lubricants, grease, and fluids since 1989.YUKON, CANADA, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AFD Petroleum has been providing reliable, efficient, and state-of-the-art delivery systems for bulk fuel, heavy-duty lubricants, grease, and fluids since 1989. With locations in Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon, AFD Petroleum offers customers on-site fuel and oil tank storage systems that can safely and conveniently store and dispense up to 5,200 gallons of fuel. Customers can also access safety data sheets (SDS) for the entire product line. With 30 years of experience, AFD Petroleum is the trusted source for fuel and lubricant needs.
AFD Petroleum is proud to offer great quality equipment, solutions, and service in the industry for all of fuel and lubricant needs. AFD Petroleum provide a wide range of products and services, including bulk fuel delivery, fuel storage, lubricants or lubricant storage, FURY Racing Fuel, retail gas station, and unmanned micro station.
The team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and products to meet the needs of the customers. AFD Petroleum is committed to providing good quality customer service and support, ensuring that customers are satisfied with their purchase.
The products are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and safety, and the company is committed to providing the customers with good quality value for their money. The company is providing the most reliable and efficient solutions to meet the needs of the customers.
AFD Petroleum is committed to providing the customers with the good quality fuel and lubricant solutions, delivered with the highest level of customer service. The company is proud to be the leading provider of quality fuel and lubricant solutions, and the company look forward to continuing to serve the customers for years to come.
