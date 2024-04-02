Ep Shuttle Services Marks 75-Year Milestone in El Paso - Juarez Transportation Sector
Texas taxi service celebrates excellence and reliability in cross-border transit solutions.EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booking a trip between Texas and Mexico can be simple, efficient, safe, and affordable. The big challenge is choosing the right company to hire. In that spirit, local company Ep Shuttle recently announced a significant milestone: its team now has over 75 years of combined experience providing headache-free transportation between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico.
Established over a decade ago, Ep Shuttle is dedicated to offering unparalleled taxi services, focusing on pre-arranged journeys to ensure punctuality and reliability. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and safety, Ep Shuttle has emerged as a trusted name in the competitive transportation market.
"Our commitment to excellence has been key to our success," commented the owner of the company. "We take immense pride in our team of experienced drivers, who collectively possess over seven decades of expertise in the transportation industry."
Ep Shuttle caters to various transportation needs, including airport transfers, cross-border trips, maquiladora industry support, and tours. Equipped with vans accommodating up to 13 passengers, the company ensures a comfortable and secure journey for every client.
"We understand the importance of stress-free travel," the company owner emphasized. "Whether it's a trip to Juarez for business or leisure, our clients can rely on us for prompt, hassle-free transportation services."
Laura Q., a satisfied customer from Texas, commended Ep Shuttle Services for their exceptional service quality in a recent five-star review, "EpShuttle was amazing! They were quick and responsive to all questions. They were accommodating. Most of all, they took the stress away from traveling to and from Juarez! We felt safe! Thank you!"
Ep Shuttle Services invites individuals and businesses alike to experience the convenience and reliability of their transportation solutions. For more information and booking inquiries, please visit https://www.epshuttles.com.
About Ep Shuttle Services:
Ep Shuttle Services is a leading transportation company based in El Paso, Texas, specializing in cross-border transportation solutions between El Paso and Juarez.
Ep Shuttle
Ep Shuttle
+1 915-407-9863
epshuttle@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook