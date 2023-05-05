Minted In Hollywood Shatters Expectations, Unveils the Future of Film Distribution and Digital Asset Ownership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Minted In Hollywood, the NFT LA event, organized by the visionary Yoyo Liu, has blown away attendees and set the standard for the future of film distribution and digital asset ownership. With over 500-600 attendees coming and going throughout the day, the energy was electric as the cutting-edge Footage platform showcased its innovative NFT buying system and captivated the audience with its seamless and secure way to buy and trade digital assets.
But that's not all. The event was also a feast for the senses, featuring a fantastic freestyle rap performance by Chris Lavrar, a live display room featuring the SuperBees-GenesisNFT project, and a live in-house t-shirt printing experience where attendees could customize their tees with their favorite NFTs and digital assets. Notable attendees like Chris Lavrar, Georges Chamchoum, and Tiger Chen added to the excitement, making the event a must-attend for anyone passionate about the future of film and digital asset distribution.
Yoyo Liu, the founder of the NFT LA event, is already planning future events and promises to deliver more opportunities to connect, network, and learn about the groundbreaking technology behind Footage. Her vision is to introduce WEB3 to traditional WEB2 filmmakers, directors, producers, and actors/actresses and bring the two worlds together in a way that hasn't been done before.
"I am thrilled with the success of the NFT LA event and the enthusiasm it has generated," said Yoyo Liu. "Our goal was to showcase the limitless possibilities of digital asset ownership and the Footage platform, and we succeeded beyond our wildest dreams. We can't wait to continue this journey and inspire others to join us on this exciting adventure."
The NFT LA event has set a new standard for events in the film and digital asset ownership industries. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking events from Yoyo and her team, and get ready to be wowed by the future of film distribution and digital asset ownership.
Team AMW
