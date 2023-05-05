Virginia PAC is working to elect Conservatives in the 2023 Primaries
Republican Primaries will be held June 20th. It's time to act!
Good policy begins with good candidates.”WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 election could be a critical turning point in Virginia. This November, Virginia’s entire General Assembly will be up for election. With 100 House seats and 40 Senate seats up for grabs, Conservative Republicans in Southwest Virginia have come together to form a new political action committee (PAC). It is called the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC.
Created as an extension of the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia, which was founded in the Shenandoah Valley in 2019, the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC is legally and functionally distinct from the committee. The PAC’s principle mission is to contribute financial support to conservative Republicans running in primaries for state offices across Virginia and to offer support in nominating candidates ahead of the Republican primaries.
As the PAC states, “Good policy begins with good candidates.” In line with many Americans today, the Freedom Caucus’s latest project – the creation of the PAC, is a direct response to the dramatic rhetoric and the abandonment of traditional American values in a Democratic Party held hostage by the extreme left. This includes Virginia legislation that is slowly eroding the democratic process by allowing important voting procedures to go unchecked. Those procedures include no longer requiring valid photo IDs at the polls, ballot drop boxes, lack of signature verification, and no-excuse absentee voting.
The PAC also establishes greater accountability for elected Republicans to remain faithful to their campaign promises. Between now and June 20th, the Freedom Caucus PAC will be accepting donations from concerned citizens so we can help propel conservative Republicans to victory in the upcoming primaries.
The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC is governed by a five-member Board of Directors. The current Board includes members in Virginia’s 6th and 9th Congressional districts. To find more information on the board members, on the PAC itself, and to locate our DONATE button, please click this link: www.FreedomCaucusofVirginia.com
