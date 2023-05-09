SQUISH: TRASH: COSMETIC: An Inaugural Performance by Professor Matty Bovan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Matty BOVAN is inviting people for the rare opportunity to ask him anything they like, live at Leeds School of Arts. Taking place from 9am – 5pm on Friday 19th May, Matty’s inaugural performance, to celebrate his investiture as Professor of Fashion at Leeds Beckett University, replaces the traditional inaugural lecture format.
SQUISH: TRASH: COSMETIC: aims to deconstruct the idea of a lecture and surprise both the audience and himself in the process, as Matty will be transforming the space he is stationed in, alongside himself and his body throughout the day to metamorphosise into a completely new existence.
Matty Bovan is known in the world of fashion for his elevation of craft in Britain and his commitment to sustainability and upcycling. This is a rare opportunity to witness a radical idea of a lecture on art, design and life. Matty invites you to come along and ask some questions.
SQUISH: TRASH: COSMETIC: is part of the Leeds School of Arts’ dedicated fashion season, RUN, which will culminate in two graduate runway shows (matinee and evening) on Thursday 1st June at the new Leeds School of Arts theatre. The fashion class of ‘23 will showcase their final designs whilst the second year’s will display work from their Alexander McQueen project. It is also Part of Leeds Beckett University's inaugural professorial lecture series and is running during LEEDS 2023's Season Two: Playing Showcase.
Matty, along with Head of Fashion, Sam Hudson-Miles have already disrupted Leeds city centre with an immersive photoshoot featuring the garments created by this year’s fashion graduates. Not only could spectators watch the live photoshoot take place during this one-day-only event, but those who dressed to impress were given a limited edition designed Matty Bovan RUN t-shirt or tote bag.
SQUISH: TRASH: COSMETIC: An Inaugural Performance by Professor Matty Bovan
9am – 5pm on Friday 19th May
Leeds School of Arts building, Leeds Beckett University City Campus Portland Way
Leeds LS1 3PB
Tickets are free from Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/inaugural-professorial-performance-event-by-professor-matty-bovan-tickets-547562001687
About Leeds Beckett University
Leeds Beckett University is a modern, professional-based university with a dedicated and
diverse community. We work closely with employers and partners to help our graduates
become ready for work, life and to seize all the opportunities that lie ahead.
Our students and academics work together on research projects that have real-life impact,
delivering social, economic and cultural benefit for the communities we serve. 53% of our
research is ranked as world-leading or internationally excellent.
The university has over 24,000 students in Leeds and 185,000 alumni worldwide.
Leeds Beckett University is ranked 7 th in the 2022 What Uni Student Choice Awards.
The university is ranked in the top ten most successful universities in the UK for widening
participation and ensuring higher education is accessible to people from all backgrounds.
About LEEDS 2023
LEEDS 2023’s ambition is to deliver a transformational year of creative experiences
connecting and benefiting people now and into the future.
The planned programme will celebrate and transform the City’s identity locally, nationally and internationally – creating a lasting legacy of economic and social impact.
LEEDS 2023 is run by the Leeds Culture Trust, an independent charity set up in 2019 by
Leeds City Council as part of its Culture Strategy and as a response to the cancellation of the UK’s participation in the European Capital of Culture competition.
Leeds City Council recognises in a number of its key strategies the difference culture and
Creativity can make a city and its citizens and is the principal funder of LEEDS 2023.
www.leeds2023.co.uk
LEEDS 2023 is supported by Arts Council England and National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Thanks to National Lottery players for making this possible.
