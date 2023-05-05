Los Altos High School Student Partners with NO LIMITS to Support Deaf Children
Rohan Panchal's partnership with non-profit aims to address challenges and enhance opportunities for deaf children in the San Francisco Bay AreaLOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohan Panchal, a junior at Los Altos High School, has taken on the mission of helping deaf children experience music. Rohan teamed up with the non-profit No Limits for Deaf Children based in Los Angeles and founded his own subsection of No Limits in the Bay Area. This program aims to teach underserved deaf children and their families the skills to succeed in school and life through its after-school educational centers and distinguished theater arts program, promoting advocacy and awareness worldwide. Since the formation of this program in the fall of 2022, they have organized several events, including the most recent one in April 2023, which aimed at increasing awareness and driving change for supporting deaf children. This event was held to connect families, teach about audiology solutions, and enrich the children with music and arts.
The April event, attended by 40 children and families, was a grand success. It included a guest speaker, Haifa Rammaha, an audiologist, who led an educational class on hearing loss and advancements in hearing aids and technology in the classroom. The lecture also featured the impact of music on the developing brain, which is a critical component of Rohan's mission. Along with deaf teachers Michelle Tang and Ana Pinéu, Rohan created a music program that helped deaf children to "experience" and "feel" music using various rhythms and percussion instruments.
No Limits believes that parents must be actively involved and educated in this process, as they are the critical factor in their children's success. Michelle Christie, the founder of No Limits, organized a parent workshop at the event. Parents also actively shared the challenges and stories of raising deaf children. This event helped to bring together a stronger community within the deaf population.
Rohan is already working on the next event in August 2023 to bring together 500 families of deaf children. The upcoming event will feature expanded music performances, interactive music sessions, educational programs on hearing loss, and new emerging technologies. The event will also include enhanced parent support groups, further strengthening the community within the deaf population.
Rohan is grateful for the overwhelming response to his initiative to unite deaf children and their parents in Northern California. Through his platform as a musician, he is shedding light on the difficulties that deaf children encounter in communication, education and social interactions. Rohan's passion and mission also extend to advocacy and policy changes. He is working with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Congressman Ro Khanna on expanding hearing aid coverage for underprivileged deaf children nationally.
Rohan's passion for helping deaf children experience music is inspiring. He hopes his efforts will raise awareness and create positive change for deaf children in the Bay Area and globally. The No Limits Community Club is an excellent example of how one person's initiative can significantly impact a community's lives.
###
Media Relations
Rohan Panchal
rohanpanchal@gmail.com