Lumizen Wellness CBD Unveils Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG just in time for Cinco De Mayo and the Start of Summer!

Our team has worked hard to create a product that delivers both the potential health benefits of CBD and CBG and the refreshing taste of a classic margarita.” — Matt Meagher

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumizen Wellness, a leading provider of high-quality CBD products, announced the launch of its latest product, Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG 1:1 Ratio 3000mg Tincture Oil. This new tincture oil is the perfect addition to add CBD to your daily routine in a unique and fun taste just in time for summer, providing a delicious taste and the benefits of both CBD and CBG. The product will be available on the Lumizen Wellness website starting May 5, 2023.

"We are excited to introduce our Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG 1:1 Ratio 3000mg Tincture Oil, just in time for Cinco De Mayo and the summer season," said Matt Meagher, CMO of Lumizen Wellness. "Our team has worked hard to create a product that delivers both the potential health benefits of CBD and CBG and the refreshing taste of a classic margarita. We are confident that our customers will love this new addition to our product line."

The Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG 1:1 Ratio 3000mg Tincture Oil is made with high-quality CBD and CBG isolate, blended with natural flavors, MCT oil, and botanical terpenes. Each bottle contains 30ml of tincture oil with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to CBG, providing a total of 3000mg of both compounds per bottle. This tincture oil is perfect for those who want to experience the benefits of both CBD and CBG while enjoying the delicious taste of a margarita.

CBD and CBG are non-psychoactive compounds found in hemp plants that have been shown to have a variety of potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety and stress, improving sleep quality, and reducing inflammation. The 1:1 ratio of CBD to CBG in this tincture oil provides a balanced and synergistic effect, potentially enhancing the benefits of both compounds.

Lumizen Wellness is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality CBD products available on the market. All of their products are third-party tested for purity and potency, ensuring that customers receive only the best.

"We believe that our Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG 1:1 Ratio 3000mg Tincture Oil is a game-changer in the CBD industry," added Matt Meagher. "Not only does it provide a unique and delicious taste, but it also offers a balanced combination of two powerful compounds that may provide numerous health benefits. We are excited to see the positive impact that this product will have on our customers."

To celebrate the launch of the Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG 1:1 Ratio 3000mg Tincture Oil, Lumizen Wellness has offered an amazing introductory price on its website and what better way to celebrate the Margarita Flavored Tincture than on Cinco De Mayo.

To learn more about Lumizen Wellness and their Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG 1:1 Ratio 3000mg Tincture Oil, visit their website at www.LumizenWellness.com

Contact:

Lumizen Wellness CBD

info@lumizenwellness.com

www.lumizenwellness.com

(800) 213-7407