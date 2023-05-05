Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size Estimated to Cross USD 36.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 9.3%

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟓.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟔.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market and its growth potential in the future.

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market. However, high-cost expenditure in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and stringent government rules for product approval restrict the market growth. Moreover, widespread use of sneakers in numerous environments and a large consumer base including fitness & gym visitors, athletes, and rock climbers, present new opportunities in the coming years

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Astrazeneca,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• Celgene Corporation,

• Sanofi,

• Boehringer Ingelheim

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma

• Large Cell Carcinoma

• Others

• Adenocarcinoma

By Treatment Type

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global non-small cell lung cancer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in the healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By treatment type, the targeted therapy segment dominated the market in 2021 and the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By type, the adenocarcinoma segment dominated the market in 2021 and the large cell carcinoma segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest non-small cell lung cancer market share in 2021 and the online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By region, North America dominated of the non-small cell lung cancer market size in 2021. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

