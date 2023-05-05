Healthifyindia Introducing Healthifyindia Foundation: Bringing Free Healthcare to the Underprivileged
"Healthifyindia is proud to announce the launch of its NGO, Healthifyindia Foundation, aimed at providing free healthcare to underprivileged communities.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthifyindia, an online platform dedicated to providing health and wellness services in Delhi-NCR, has announced the launch of its non-profit organization, Healthifyindia Foundation. The foundation's mission is to provide free healthcare services to underprivileged communities across the city.
As a registered non-profit organization, Healthifyindia Foundation has been recognized by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is also registered under Sections 12A and 80G. The foundation will provide free physiotherapy and health camps, diet and nutrition awareness programs, hygiene awareness drives, and yoga camps for the underprivileged.
In a recent partnership with the NGO, Pariwartan, Healthifyindia Foundation launched an oral hygiene campaign for underprivileged kids. The event took place in one of the Delhi slum areas called Coolie Camp, located near Vasant Kunj. The campaign aimed to create awareness about oral health and distribute dental kits to kids. Dr. Ridhima, a dentist, joined the event and taught kids the right way to brush and helped create awareness about oral health.
"We are committed to creating an ecosystem where we collaborate with brands, experts, and people to bring the best possible healthcare support to those in need in our society," said Sakshi Joshi, MD of Healthifyindia Foundation and Founder of Healthifyindia. She Added, "We plan to organize more physiotherapy camps, health awareness camps, and diet and nutrition support for underprivileged kids."
Healthifyindia Foundation is a part of the larger Healthifyindia.in initiative, which provides access to a wide range of health and wellness resources, including articles, videos, and expert advice on nutrition, fitness, mental health, and more. Join Healthifyindia Foundation in its mission to make healthcare accessible to all. To join this initiative you can Visit our Instagram page (Healthifyindia Foundation) or info@healthifyindia.in
