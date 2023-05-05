United Planet collaborates with Goodwall to give away a scholarship worth up to $2,000 USD
Volunteering not only helps young people make a positive impact on communities, but it also provides a unique opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Planet and Goodwall are excited to announce the #VolunteerGlobal Challenge! This challenge gives young people the chance to win a scholarship worth up to $2,000 USD to use towards a United Planet volunteering project of their choice.
— David Santulli, Founder and President of United Planet
To enter the challenge, participants must record a video of themselves explaining where they would like to volunteer, what they would like to do, and why. They can post the video in the Goodwall app or on social media using the hashtag #VolunteerGlobal.
“We are thrilled to offer this scholarship together with Goodwall as a way to encourage young people to think about volunteering opportunities around the world,” said David Santulli, Founder and President of United Planet. “Volunteering not only helps young people make a positive impact on communities, but it also provides a unique opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions.”
Goodwall is a skills-based social network for Gen Z to learn and earn. With a mission to level the playing field for youth globally, it currently supports more than two million young talents in 150+ countries to build skills and connect to opportunities. Goodwall partners with leading corporations, organizations like the UN, and governments to develop programs that upskill and mobilize youth on topics such as sustainability, education, and health. Goodwall provides a safe space for youth to build confidence, share their achievements, and gain recognition. Its gamified nature incentivizes and motivates Gen Z to progress in their skills journey, preparing them for the future of work.
Goodwall’s Co-Founder, Omar Bawa, also expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “Goodwall is proud to collaborate with United Planet for the #VolunteerAbroad challenge. We believe that volunteering can be transformative for young people and hope this partnership will inspire and empower a generation of global citizens. The $2,000 scholarship presents an incredible opportunity to embark on a life-changing journey to gain new skills, explore different cultures, and make a positive impact in the world,” said Omar Bawa, Goodwall Co-Founder and COO.
If you’d like to learn more and participate in the challenge, please visit the #VolunteerGlobal scholarship page.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship, participants must be at least eighteen years old or sixteen years old with the consent and guidance of a parent or legal guardian. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 12, 2023.
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 30 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.
Mohammad Hijazi
United Planet
+1 617-874-8041
mohammad@unitedplanet.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
About United Planet