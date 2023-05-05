Metaverse in Education Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Axon Park, Meta platforms, Roblox
Metaverse in Education Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Metaverse in Education Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Metaverse in Education Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Metaverse in Education market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Axon Park, Meta platforms,inc, Roblox Corporation , fotonVR, Inevitable, LeewayHertz, Oodles Technologies Pvt Ltd, Kwark Education, Gatherverse
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Metaverse in Education market to witness a CAGR of 35.39% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Metaverse in Education Comprehensive Study by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, Cultural Understanding, Others). The Metaverse in Education market size is estimated to increase by USD 18441.5 Million at a CAGR of 35.39% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6545.61 Million.
Definition:
The metaverse in education refers to the use of virtual and augmented reality technologies to create immersive learning experiences. It involves the creation of digital environments that allow learners to engage with educational content in a more interactive and engaging way.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Metaverse in Education Market: Hardware, Software
Key Applications/end-users of Metaverse in Education Market: Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, Cultural Understanding, Others
Market Trends:
Increased adoption of immersive technologies in education
Market Drivers:
Rapid adoption of virtual technologies boost the market growth
Market Opportunities:
Pandemic has created opportunities for the ED Tech Platform
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Metaverse in Education Market?
• What you should look for in a Metaverse in Education
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Metaverse in Education vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Axon Park, Meta platforms,inc, Roblox Corporation , fotonVR, Inevitable, LeewayHertz, Oodles Technologies Pvt Ltd, Kwark Education, Gatherverse
