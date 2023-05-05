Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Twilio, Xura, Nexmo
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Vodafone Group PLC (United Kingdom), AT&T, Inc. (United States), Telefonica (Spain), Apigee Corporation (United States), Twilio, Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Orange S.A. (France), Verizon Communications, Inc.(United States), Xura, Inc. (United States), Nexmo, Inc. (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market to witness a CAGR of 20.10% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Presence Detection Data, Location Determination Data, Service Configuration Management (SCM), Subscriber Data Management (SDM)) by API Type (Messaging (API), WebRTC, Payment (API), IVR (API), Location (API), Others) by End User (Enterprise Developers, Internal Telecom Developers, Partner Developers, Long Tail Developers) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to recent developments and alterations in the IT sector are complimenting the telecom infrastructure with digital enhancements. The Telecom Application Program Interface (API) allows a third-party company to access data/information from telecom network operators for application support and delivery of value-added services (VAS). The revenue of a telecom API provider is increased by sharing the APIs with OTT providers so that they may charge users for extra bandwidth, by providing developers with extensive and accurate data, and by sharing the API internally with programmers to develop better operation solutions. Due to the expansion of cloud technologies and mobile internet, telecom carriers are projected to embrace more telecom API.
Market Trends:
• Upsurging Demand for Advanced Telecom Services
• High Adoption of M2M Device among End-User
Market Drivers:
• Improving Telecom User Experience
• Moderation of Telecom Network Services
Market Opportunities:
• High Demand for Start-ups in Emerging Markets
• The Rising Adoption of IoT
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Telecom Application Programming Interface (API)
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Vodafone Group PLC (United Kingdom), AT&T, Inc. (United States), Telefonica (Spain), Apigee Corporation (United States), Twilio, Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Orange S.A. (France), Verizon Communications, Inc.(United States), Xura, Inc. (United States), Nexmo, Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
