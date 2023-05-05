With His Surgeries, Dr Reetadyuti Helps Patients Recover From Sports Injuries Making National Championship Wins Possible

The sports and arthroscopic surgeon helps athletes and sportspersons get back on track

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is hardly anything that disheartens athletes more than being out of shape. Sportspersons often get so engrossed in their games that they end up causing serious injuries to their bodies. From ACL tears to rotator cuff injuries, it is common for athletes to encounter a range of different sports injuries throughout their careers.

However, healthcare professionals like Dr. Reetadyuti Mukhopadhyay shoulder the responsibility of helping such athletes recover and get back on track. The sports and arthroscopy specialist treats patients with surgical procedures like ACL reconstruction, arthroscopic meniscus surgery, multi-ligament knee surgery, rotator cuff repair, reverse shoulder repair, and more. His expertise lies in arthroscopy, an advanced and minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves inserting a miniature camera into a patient’s body by making small incisions.

Years of training and practice have allowed Dr. Reetadyuti to create a niche for himself in the realm of sports injury treatments. Along with helping athletes return to the fields, his surgeries have also helped them win championships after getting treated. The most recent example of such an achievement is one of Dr. Reetadyuti’s patients winning a national-level wrestling competition after Bankart Repair Surgery. He has been a witness to many such success stories of his patients defying all odds, returning to the fields fitter and healthier.

Along with consulting, diagnosing, and treating his patients, Dr. Reetadyuti takes an active interest in spreading awareness about sports injuries and letting the public know about the possibilities of holistic recoveries. In the April of 2023, he was invited to the Chandigarh Arthroscopy Course 2023 as an esteemed faculty member, where he delivered a lecture on patellar instability and ACL reconstruction. He is also an active member of Saqsham Ortho, a Gurgaon-based collective of orthopedic surgeons specializing in different domains.

Moreover, Dr. Reetadyuti uploads videos on social media on a regular basis as an attempt to provide valuable tips, recommendations, and facts regarding sports injuries and other orthopedic conditions. Along with his own clinic in Gurgaon, the reputed sports and arthroscopic surgeon provides orthopedic care at CK Birla Hospital, Impact Doctor’s Hub, and Saqsham Ortho.

Looking at the advancements in medical science helping athletes recover completely and continue following their passion, Dr. Reetadyuti feels fortunate to be able to perform such treatments. He says, “Gone are the days when athletes used to sacrifice their careers at astonishingly young ages due to serious sports injuries. I feel really fortunate to be a cog in the wheel of the revolution that has been helping sportspeople continue chasing their dreams despite encountering severe injuries. After all the toil and trouble, it is a true joy to see patients get back to where they belong and achieve remarkable feats!”

Wondering what makes one prone to ACL injuries? | Dr Reetadyuti