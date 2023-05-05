Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,035 in the last 365 days.

SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Assessment has been released to perform a technical assessment of AVD

Company Logo

Company Logo

Image shows dashboard generated by SmartProfiler AVD to show optimization status and configuration inconsistencies across host pools.

Image shows dashboard generated by SmartProfiler AVD to show optimization status and configuration inconsistencies across host pools.

Image shows AVD Host Pools RDP Properties summary

Image shows AVD Host Pools RDP Properties summary

DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited releases SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Assessment to perform a technical assessment of AVD.

We believe, businesses have deployed Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) in production environment. However, many AVD environments are still not utilizing full capabilities of AVD components.”
— Nirmal Sharma
MEMPHIS, TN, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of Assessment tools for Microsoft Technologies, today announced the release of SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop to help organizations improve performance of their AVD environments and be able to find configuration inconsistencies across the host pools.

SmartProfiler Azure Virtual Desktop software helps corporates and individuals assess AVD optimization status, find missing Microsoft AVD Recommended settings for AVD environments based on AVD best practices provided by Microsoft and other settings recommended by our experts across the globe. SmartProfiler for AVD can find configuration inconsistencies across host pools and provide a report with impact and recommendation.

SmartProfiler AVD provides a more comprehensive set of tests, offering a total of 528 tests across AVD Performance, AVD Security, AVD User Experience, AVD Logon Optimization, AVD Device Redirection, Windows Cortana, AVD Windows Telemetry and Activity Feed and other AVD categories. Before we could draw down a list of AVD categories that would be utilised during the AVD Assessment, our AVD Team collaborated with Microsoft Team and a few of our clients. Each setting in each category has been evaluated in both persistent and non-persistent environments, and the majority of them are recommended by Microsoft for running Windows 10 and Windows 11 in a VDI or Azure Virtual Desktop environment.

We believe, businesses have deployed Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) in production environment. However, many AVD environments are still not utilizing full capabilities of FSLogix and Windows 10/Windows 11 or AVD environments might be missing settings recommended by Microsoft. As an experienced provider of Assessment tools for Microsoft Technologies, DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited have worked with clients across the globe to develop tests that address common optimization issues in Azure Virtual Desktop environments. With SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop, our clients can rest assured that they are receiving the most comprehensive suite of tests available for AVD.

AVD Assessment by DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited is a multi-AVD Tenant tool. Customers can add unlimited Azure Virtual Desktop tenants. The AVD Assessment dashboard provides overall summary to help you understand overall optimization status of your AVD environment. The report generated by SmartProfiler AVD contains impact and recommended actions to address the optimization issues. The product is priced at $3999 per AVD Tenant.

SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop Assessment can be found here: https://microsoft-assessment.com/smartprofiler-azure-virtual-desktop-technical-assessment/

Here’s the list of test cases that are executed as part of SmartProfiler Azure Virtual Desktop Assessment: https://microsoft-assessment.com/avd-assessment-categories/

Nirmal Sharma
DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Assessment has been released to perform a technical assessment of AVD

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more