SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Assessment has been released to perform a technical assessment of AVD

DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited releases SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Assessment to perform a technical assessment of AVD.
We believe, businesses have deployed Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) in production environment. However, many AVD environments are still not utilizing full capabilities of AVD components.”MEMPHIS, TN, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of Assessment tools for Microsoft Technologies, today announced the release of SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop to help organizations improve performance of their AVD environments and be able to find configuration inconsistencies across the host pools.
SmartProfiler Azure Virtual Desktop software helps corporates and individuals assess AVD optimization status, find missing Microsoft AVD Recommended settings for AVD environments based on AVD best practices provided by Microsoft and other settings recommended by our experts across the globe. SmartProfiler for AVD can find configuration inconsistencies across host pools and provide a report with impact and recommendation.
SmartProfiler AVD provides a more comprehensive set of tests, offering a total of 528 tests across AVD Performance, AVD Security, AVD User Experience, AVD Logon Optimization, AVD Device Redirection, Windows Cortana, AVD Windows Telemetry and Activity Feed and other AVD categories. Before we could draw down a list of AVD categories that would be utilised during the AVD Assessment, our AVD Team collaborated with Microsoft Team and a few of our clients. Each setting in each category has been evaluated in both persistent and non-persistent environments, and the majority of them are recommended by Microsoft for running Windows 10 and Windows 11 in a VDI or Azure Virtual Desktop environment.
We believe, businesses have deployed Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) in production environment. However, many AVD environments are still not utilizing full capabilities of FSLogix and Windows 10/Windows 11 or AVD environments might be missing settings recommended by Microsoft. As an experienced provider of Assessment tools for Microsoft Technologies, DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited have worked with clients across the globe to develop tests that address common optimization issues in Azure Virtual Desktop environments. With SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop, our clients can rest assured that they are receiving the most comprehensive suite of tests available for AVD.
AVD Assessment by DynamicPacks Technologies Private Limited is a multi-AVD Tenant tool. Customers can add unlimited Azure Virtual Desktop tenants. The AVD Assessment dashboard provides overall summary to help you understand overall optimization status of your AVD environment. The report generated by SmartProfiler AVD contains impact and recommended actions to address the optimization issues. The product is priced at $3999 per AVD Tenant.
SmartProfiler for Azure Virtual Desktop Assessment can be found here: https://microsoft-assessment.com/smartprofiler-azure-virtual-desktop-technical-assessment/
Here’s the list of test cases that are executed as part of SmartProfiler Azure Virtual Desktop Assessment: https://microsoft-assessment.com/avd-assessment-categories/
