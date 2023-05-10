Neolytix and Central Escolar University Join Forces To Create New Student Opportunity Platform

Neolytix, is a leading provider of management services to Healthcare providers in the United States and can provide career opportunities to many young students.

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Practice management organization Neolytix and Central Escolar University (CEU) signed a mutually beneficial undertaking to reciprocate services that would ultimately lead to career opportunities for students from the Philipines.This agreement is a first in the Philippines for Neolytix, who recently opened their new offices in IBM Plaza on Eastwood Avenue in Quezon City. Talent Management Associate at Neolytix, Robi Ferrer, mentioned. “We're always thrilled to expand our team through partnerships with successful universities and institutions that align with the goals and values of Neolytix,” Robi said.The agreement is of a mutually beneficial nature for either party. Students and alumni of CEU will discover opportunities to enhance their careers as communicated by their university, which includes apprenticeships and other vacancies.Neolytix is a leading provider of management services to Healthcare providers in the United States and can provide a career opportunity to many young students to build a career servicing US Healthcare. The US healthcare spending reached $4.3 trillion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028.Raj Bhatnagar, Managing Partner at Neolytix said – We are very excited to bring opportunities for career growth to students at Central Escolar University. We are a very knowledge-driven service provider, and this provides a significant opportunity for young students to make a sound career with Neolytix in the Healthcare space.Centro Escolar was established over a hundred years ago in 1907 and consists of three campuses namely the Manila, Makati, and Mololos Campuses. The university has a proud tradition and boasts many accolades, including winning the Papal Award Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice.Neolytix prides itself in being an employer of choice and boasts above-industry-average employee retention percentages. Robi added: “It’s no surprise, really. How often would you find a company with a mantra that states ‘employees first, clients second’? Empowering employees has always been at the forefront of Neolytix corporate strategy since its inception over eleven years ago.”Neolytix and their digital marketing division - Practice Tech Solutions have experienced substantial growth over the few years, which led them to expand their operations in both the Philippines and India. But apart from expanding its footprint, the company is also expanding its services.Neolytix officially launched Rev+ recently, which is a service focused on remote patient monitoring & chronic care management to help practices extend their arm of care while improving revenue. Neolytix is optimistic about its future growth.Rajat Bhatnagar, co-founder and managing partner of Neolytix and Practice Tech Solutions, stated: “Neolytix will continue to expand, and we’ll need exceptional talent like that provided by CEU. We hope to continue building collaborations with universities around the world—collaborations that are beneficial to all the parties involved.”For more information, go to www.neolytix.com or find Neolytix on your preferred social media website.

