Bair Energy Welcomes Worley to the Clear Fork Texas Green Hydrogen Project

Worley to provide EPC services for the Front-End Engineering and Design phase of the project near Sylvester, Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bair Energy (BE), Program Management and Construction Management (PMCM) firm for the Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) Clear Fork Green Hydrogen Project in Sylvester, Texas, announced that Worley, a global leader providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, has joined the team to develop the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) package. Bair Energy, along with the CEH Green Hydrogen and Technology Alliance members are excited to work with Worley to move the project forward.

Worley will bring green hydrogen production expertise to this project, also known as renewable hydrogen. Design integration of the hydrogen, renewable energy, and other components of the project will be their focus. Worley, along with the Green Hydrogen and Technology Alliance, will bring expertise enabling practical hydrogen output from the available renewable power.

The Clear Fork Project consists of a 250MW solar to liquified hydrogen plant, that will produce up to 33,000 kg of green hydrogen daily. Daily capacity will be designed to ultimately increase to 132,000kg by 2028. The project, located near Sylvester, Texas, is one of the largest such projects in the U.S. to date and is a major milestone in the adoption of green hydrogen as a key part in the global journey towards an affordable, sustainable and carbon-neutral energy mix.

"We are proud to advance this project and the adoption of renewable hydrogen on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which has an important role to play in the energy transition,” said Amanda Knost, Worley president of the U.S. Gulf Coast region, “Partnering with Bair to develop their hydrogen projects is consistent with Worley’s purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.”

Candice McGuire, BE’s Chair and General Manager for the Clear Fork Project, said: “Worley is a world class, industry-leading EPC firm with extensive expertise within the energy sector. Worley’s proven project delivery model, as well as the synergies between Worley and each of our Alliance Partners are critical for the continued success of the Clear Fork Project, led by Bair Energy. We are excited to have Worley join the team and look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”

ABOUT WORLEY

Worley is a global company headquartered in Australia and our purpose is delivering a more sustainable world. Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. As a knowledge-based service provider, we use our knowledge and capabilities to support our customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low carbon future. Worley Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Further information on Worley is available on the Internet at www.worley.com

ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on developing, owning, and operating leading edge, innovative and reliable renewable energy and low carbon facilities. CEH is a technology centric platform and, with our Alliance Partners, provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects like Clear Fork Green Hydrogen, the second Green Hydrogen project brought forward by CEH. Further, the CEH projects have been carefully selected to lead various State and Regional initiatives aimed to bring cost effective Green Hydrogen fuel to transportation corridors as well as industrial clients. For further information: cleanenergyholdingsllc.com

ABOUT BAIR ENERGY

Bair Energy (BE) is a Program Management and Construction Management (PMCM) firm with a focus on renewable energy projects in both domestic and select international markets. In its PMCM role, Bair Energy manages and coordinates CEH platform concepts with practical projects to take advantage of benefits, like efficiencies of scale, not available to the projects individually. In addition, Bair Energy oversees construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has embraced a philosophy for Health, Safety, and Environmental Excellence. For further information: bairenergy.com

