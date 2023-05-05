New Sales Office Open in Lagos, Portugal
Laws Property Portugal's new sales office in Lagos, Algarve is now open. low commission rate of 2.5% for listings. Experienced staff offer professional advice.LAGOS, ALGARVE, PORTUGAL, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the opening of Laws Property Portugal’s new sales office in Lagos, located in the province of Algarve, Portugal.
The office is centrally located in Estrada do Biker, with plenty of parking options close by. Clients wishing to list their property for sale with us will benefit from our low commission rate of 2.5%, half the cost of listing with other agencies. Clients wishing to invest in a property will be able to select from a wide range of villas and apartments.
Experienced and professional advice on all aspects of selling and purchasing in Portugal will be provided by staff who know and understand the market conditions. They will be able to guide you through either the sale or purchase journey. Visit us soon.
