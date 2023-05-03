Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,831 in the last 365 days.

International tourism fair SITF-2023 in Seoul: Uzbekistan participates in international fair

UZBEKISTAN, May 3 - International tourism fair SITF-2023 in Seoul: Uzbekistan participates in international fair

From May 4th to 7th of this year, the international tourism fair SITF-2023 is taking place in Seoul. The national stand of Uzbekistan is being displayed at the COEX conference center in the city of Seoul, South Korea.

At the SITF-2023 fair, Uzbekistan is represented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration for National PR Campaigns, and Uzbekistan Airways. In addition, M-Travel Service, Boston Travel, and Grand Sohil tourist companies are also participating in the event.

During the international event, delegation members will present new tourism products and hold meetings with representatives of governments and major organizations to attract partners to the International Tourism Fair TXTY-2023, which will take place in November of this year in Tashkent. Members of the national delegation at the international fair will hold meetings with representatives of tourism organizations from Seychelles, Hong Kong, and Nepal on May 4th, with the aim of expanding cooperation and developing Uzbekistan's tourism industry. On May 5th, meetings are scheduled with representatives of the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia.

 

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

International tourism fair SITF-2023 in Seoul: Uzbekistan participates in international fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more