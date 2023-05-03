UZBEKISTAN, May 3 - International tourism fair SITF-2023 in Seoul: Uzbekistan participates in international fair

From May 4th to 7th of this year, the international tourism fair SITF-2023 is taking place in Seoul. The national stand of Uzbekistan is being displayed at the COEX conference center in the city of Seoul, South Korea.

At the SITF-2023 fair, Uzbekistan is represented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration for National PR Campaigns, and Uzbekistan Airways. In addition, M-Travel Service, Boston Travel, and Grand Sohil tourist companies are also participating in the event.

During the international event, delegation members will present new tourism products and hold meetings with representatives of governments and major organizations to attract partners to the International Tourism Fair TXTY-2023, which will take place in November of this year in Tashkent. Members of the national delegation at the international fair will hold meetings with representatives of tourism organizations from Seychelles, Hong Kong, and Nepal on May 4th, with the aim of expanding cooperation and developing Uzbekistan's tourism industry. On May 5th, meetings are scheduled with representatives of the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan