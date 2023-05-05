Louisiana Rep. Edmund Jordan and Abolish Slavery National Network to Introduce Louisiana HB211
We envision a United States where all people, without exception, are free from slavery and involuntary servitude and where all people are protected by their state and federal constitution.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representative Edmund Jordan of Louisiana along with the Abolish Slavery National Network will be hosting a press conference on Friday May 5, 2023 between 11:00am -12:00pm on the Louisiana State Capitol Steps located at 900 N. Third Street Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802 to introduce Louisiana House Bill 211. HB 211 would remove the slavery exception clause from the Louisiana State Constitution. Speakers will include Curtis Davis, Executive Director of Decarcerate Louisiana; Max Parthas, Co-Director of State Operations for the Abolish Slavery National Network; Jamilia Land, March On/ Future Coalition; Ashley Shelton, Executive Director of the POWER Coalition; Eugene Collins, President/ Baton Rouge NAACP; Maria Harmon, Co-Executive Director of Step Up Louisiana; and Rev. Alexis Anderson, Executive Director of PREACH.
— Jamilia Land
Jamilia Land
Abolish Slavery National Network
+1 424-229-4711
email us here