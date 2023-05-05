Discovery Driven Growth" Selected as One of Ten Thinkers50 Classic Management Books

Rita McGrath

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable accolade, "Discovery Driven Growth" co-authored by renowned business strategist and author, Rita Gunther McGrath, has been chosen as one of the ten classic management books by Thinkers50, the leading global platform for management thinking.

Published in 2009, "Discovery Driven Growth" has gained widespread recognition for its groundbreaking approach to business strategy and innovation. In this seminal work, Rita McGrath expands on the concept of discovery-driven planning, a method that enables organizations to navigate uncertainty and create new growth opportunities.

Thinkers50 is widely regarded as the definitive ranking of the world's most influential management thinkers. The organization celebrates the best management ideas and books, recognizing their impact on the business landscape. Being chosen as one of the ten classic management books by Thinkers50 is a testament to the enduring value and relevance of "Discovery Driven Growth."

Rita Gunther McGrath, a professor at Columbia Business School and a globally recognized expert on strategy and innovation, expressed her gratitude for the prestigious recognition. "I am deeply honored to have 'Discovery Driven Growth' selected as one of Thinkers50's classic management books. It is humbling to see that the ideas shared in the book have resonated with so many professionals and contributed to the field of management thinking."

"Discovery Driven Growth" provides a practical framework for organizations to tackle uncertainty and make informed decisions when pursuing new ventures. By focusing on assumptions, checkpoints, and real-time learning, McGrath's approach empowers businesses to embrace calculated risks and adapt their strategies accordingly.

The book has garnered critical acclaim from industry leaders and management experts around the globe. The late Clayton Christensen called it “one of the most important management ideas – ever!” Its inclusion in the esteemed list of Thinkers50 classic management books solidifies its status as a must-read for executives, entrepreneurs, and aspiring business leaders seeking to drive growth in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

As part of the Thinkers50 Classic Management Books collection, "Discovery Driven Growth" will be featured alongside other influential titles that have shaped management thinking over the years. The collection serves as a comprehensive resource for professionals seeking to delve into the most impactful ideas and insights in the field.

To learn more about "Discovery Driven Growth" and the other classic management books selected by Thinkers50, please visit https://thinkers50.com/booklists/.

About Rita Gunther McGrath:

Rita Gunther McGrath is a globally recognized expert on strategy, innovation, and growth. As a professor at Columbia Business School, she has inspired countless executives and entrepreneurs with her research and teachings. Rita has written extensively on the topic of business strategy and is a highly sought-after speaker at conferences and events worldwide. To learn more about Rita, please visit www.ritamcgrath.com.

About Thinkers50:

Thinkers50 is a global platform that recognizes and promotes the best management ideas and thinkers. Through its rankings, awards, and events, Thinkers50 aims to champion innovative ideas and encourage the adoption of cutting-edge management practices.