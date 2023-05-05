Bitcoin is picking up steam now being accepted by businesses like Florida's Mechanical contractor Absolute Comfort LLC

Hi, my name is Joe Sollers and it is a pleasure to meet you ! Absolute Comfort Mechanical contractor and complete HVAC services Payment Innovation and Blockchain Revolution is here

Summer is here and Absolute Comfort is ready for all HVAC needs. Specializing in new units, upgrades, rebates, repairs and air quality solutions.

PALM BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin friendly Absolute Comfort LLC serving the great state of Florida with over 30 years experience in complete Mechanical and HVAC services.President of Absolute Comfort, Joe Sollers says "I started my first job in the Industry tearing off insulation on a Commercial building in Wash. Dc in February 1992 and didn't know if I would make it thru the day. Back then we used pay phones and land lines to communicate. Over 30 years later and the technology has changed at every level and that is also taking place in finance. Bitcoin is starting to make sense in of a lot of issues as the speed and connectivity to the World is instantaneous. Absolute Comfort LLC has chosen to adopt and embrace the coming changes in payments systems as done in Industry technology as well."Over 30 years experience in Commercial and Residential HVAC - Sales - Service - Installs - Maintenance - Design build - Research and DevelopmentOffering flexible financing options and here to serve any and all with Professional Mechanical Sales - Service - Installs - Maintenance - IAQ Indoor Air Quality.With the Inflation Reduction Act Absolute Comfort LLC can help design systems that save money and meet your budget and help with the environment as well.There are many factors to consider that compliment pricing such as saving on Energy bills, Better Indoor Air Conditioning distribution , High Quality Air purification and Rebates that reduce overall costs.The difference a new system can make can improve overall health as well as attitude and families well being. HVAC systems accounts for approximately 50% of electric bills and savings on that alone reduces the impact of overall cost. There are many different manufacturers and they all have to meet Industry standards so there are different choices when it comes to picking a certain manufacturer or model. As a local residential Goodman dealer also able to get all makes and models of equipment. Absolute Comfort is also an RGF dealer for Premium Air Quality with products found at RGF.com.As a Commercial/Residential Mechanical company Absolute Comfort LLC can also take care of Chillers, Boilers, Pumps, Cooling Towers, Heat exchangers, Piping arrangements.For Knowledgable Mechanical solutions and Quality Craftsmanship call 321-272-7833 or visit www.AbsoluteComfort.xyz daily.A Bitcoin friendly Florida contractor and forward thinking American business.- Importance of preventive maintenance What if – for a relatively small investment – families could save money, breathe cleaner air, enjoy increased safety and comfort in the home, and help the environment while boosting overall peace of mind?That’s just a quick synopsis of the benefits of getting regular HVAC maintenance. Now let’s take a closer look at why HVAC preventive maintenance is such a wise and worthwhile investment.- When to consider replacing an HVAC system and benefits of upgradesConsider replacing a heat pump or Air conditioner if it is more than 10 years old according to Energy Star as energy bills increase due to loss of efficiency and repairs become more frequent and costly. Contact us if you would like a free quote on a system replacement with a more efficient unit.Upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and streamline energy bills with these tips - Quick Facts- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning can account for more than 40% of a homes utility bill.- For every degree setting below 78°F, expect to spend up to 8% more in cooling costs.- The average cost of electricity in Florida is 15.01 cents/kWh (EIA) (2023)- Upgrading an HVAC system can reduce air conditioning costs by over 25%- How the 2023 HVAC regulations impact homeownersIn 2023, the HVAC industry will make big strides toward sustainability. While the new 2023 HVAC regulations may not have an immediate impact on homes, it's good to know what to expect.Heightened energy efficiency and eco-minded refrigerant requirements will soon take effect.Everything needed to know at www.AbsoluteComfort.xyz - Importance of Indoor Air Quality - IAQ"Indoor air quality" refers to the quality of the air in a home, school, office, or other building environment.The potential impact of indoor air quality on human health nationally can be noteworthy for several reasons:Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are often 2 to 5 times higher than outdoor concentrations.People who are often most susceptible to the adverse effects of pollution(e.g., the very young, older adults, people with cardiovascular or respiratory disease) tend to spend even more time indoors.Indoor concentrations of some pollutants have increased in recent decades due to such factors as energy-efficient building construction (when it lacks sufficient mechanical ventilation to ensure adequate air exchange) and increased use of synthetic building materials, furnishings, personal care products, pesticides, and household cleaners.

