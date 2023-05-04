Government of Canada announced funding for an Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organization in Quebec

LA TUQUE, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for people in need of help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $400,000 in funding for Centre d'amitié autochtone La Tuque's Mamo Miskosiwin project.

This project will allow the organization to strengthen its services to Indigenous people including women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in the La Tuque area. Tools, training and mentoring will be developed and enhanced to better meet community needs to address gender-based violence.

Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations will enable them to address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities can prosper now and in the future.

In November 2022, the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Forum of Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women launched the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The National Action Plan is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. It includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors, and their families; prevention; a responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and an enabling environment.

Quote

"The incredibly high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people is shocking. Frontline organizations, activists, and volunteers are at the heart of systemic change, and supporting their essential work is our priority. The funding announced today will help Centre d'amitié autochtone La Tuque build their capacity to deliver gender-based violence prevention programming that addresses the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This Friday May 5th we mark Red Dress which reminds us to uphold and honour the memory and spirits of all missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls (MMIWG) and Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, plus (2SLGBTQI+) people."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain

"The Mamo Miskosiwin project contributes to improving the organizational capacity of the Centre d'amitié autochtone de La Tuque (CAALT) and to developing the offer of prevention and intervention services in matters of spousal and/or family violence for the Indigenous people of the territory or those travelling through.

This funding is welcomed positively by CAALT and demonstrates recognition of the importance of CAALT's actions toward healing and reconciliation. This funding is an opportunity to improve the organizational capacity to develop and sustain culturally relevant and safe services for the Indigenous population."

Johanne Larouche, Director of Strategic and Organizational Development, Centre d'amitié autochtone de La Tuque (CAALT)

Quick facts

The funding announced today is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed in Budget 2021 to increasing efforts to end GBV.

that the Government of committed in Budget 2021 to increasing efforts to end GBV. This announcement builds on previous Women and Gender Equality Canada funding of over $13 million to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The funding is also a significant contribution to Implementing Indigenous-led approaches, Pillar 4 of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

The Federal Pathway to Address Violence Against Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the GBV and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end the GBV and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to supporting people experiencing GBV. Since April 2020 , the Government of Canada has invested over $278 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in more than 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including 157 organizations that serve Indigenous people.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada