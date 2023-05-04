Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at DDW 2023

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) VNDA today announced participation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2023, to be held in Chicago, IL and online from May 6-9, 2023.

The following will be presented:

May 7, 2023

Presentation Title: "THE ROLE OF TENASCIN-X IN IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS: WGS ANALYSIS"

Poster Number: Su1618

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility

Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

Presentation Title: "POOLED EFFICACY ANALYSIS OF TRADIPITANT IN IDIOPATHIC AND DIABETIC GASTROPARESIS STUDY VP-VLY-686-3301 AND VP-VLY-686-2301"

Poster Number: Su1632

Presenter: Dr. Jesse L. Carlin, Clinical Project Lead

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility

Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

Presentation Title: "EFFICACY ANALYSIS OF TRADIPITANT IN IDIOPATHIC AND DIABETIC GASTROPARESIS IN STUDY VP-VLY-686-3301"

Poster Number: Su1633

Presenter: Dr. Jesse L. Carlin, Clinical Project Lead

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility

Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

Presentation Title: "A BASELINE SEVERITY INFLATION ANALYSIS IN STUDY VP-VLY-686-3301 OF TRADIPITANT IN GASTROPARESIS"

Poster Number: Su1634

Presenter: Dr. Jesse L. Carlin, Clinical Project Lead

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility

Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

For more information on DDW 2023, please refer to https://ddw.org/.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every

Head of Corporate Affairs

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.