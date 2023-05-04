Submit Release
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at DDW 2023

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) VNDA today announced participation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2023, to be held in Chicago, IL and online from May 6-9, 2023.

The following will be presented:

May 7, 2023

Presentation Title: "THE ROLE OF TENASCIN-X IN IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS: WGS ANALYSIS"
Poster Number: Su1618
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility
Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

Presentation Title: "POOLED EFFICACY ANALYSIS OF TRADIPITANT IN IDIOPATHIC AND DIABETIC GASTROPARESIS STUDY VP-VLY-686-3301 AND VP-VLY-686-2301"
Poster Number: Su1632
Presenter: Dr. Jesse L. Carlin, Clinical Project Lead
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility
Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

Presentation Title: "EFFICACY ANALYSIS OF TRADIPITANT IN IDIOPATHIC AND DIABETIC GASTROPARESIS IN STUDY VP-VLY-686-3301"
Poster Number: Su1633
Presenter: Dr. Jesse L. Carlin, Clinical Project Lead
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility
Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

Presentation Title: "A BASELINE SEVERITY INFLATION ANALYSIS IN STUDY VP-VLY-686-3301 OF TRADIPITANT IN GASTROPARESIS"
Poster Number: Su1634
Presenter: Dr. Jesse L. Carlin, Clinical Project Lead
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: AGA Gastroparesis and Small Intestinal Dysmotility
Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

For more information on DDW 2023, please refer to https://ddw.org/.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-presentations-at-ddw-2023-301816683.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

