Elevated Mayhem Comedy Debuts in New York City for Mental Health Awareness Month

In Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Elevated Mayhem Applies Comedy as a Means to Raise Awareness About Mental Health Issues and Reduce the Stigma Surrounding Mental Illness

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aware Meditation Inc. in collaboration with Rise Up Comedy and Hard Headed Comedy present Elevated Mayhem, an inaugural event bringing support and awareness of mental health issues and stigmas during Mental Health Awareness Month. Elevated Mayhem will be held at the St. Mark's Comedy Club on May 21st, 2023 from 7pm - 9pm ET.

In recent years, there has been a growing movement to use comedy as a tool to raise awareness about mental health issues and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. Events like Elevated Mayhem's mental health awareness comedy show are important in this regard because they provide a platform for comedians to discuss mental health in a lighthearted and relatable way, which can help to open up discourse and reduce the shame and secrecy surrounding mental illness.

Furthermore, Elevated Mayhem is also looking to help to raise funds for Aware Meditation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which provides simple, self-sufficient stress reducing techniques aimed at eliminating stress and expanding cognitive capacities. Through its Global Outreach Initiative, Aware Meditation makes instruction available to lower-income and marginalized people at no cost.

Elevated Mayhem was created by Luz Michelle, founder of Hard Headed Comedy Inc., and Paula Jane Newman, founder, Rise Up Comedy in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Elevated Mayhem is their inaugural campaign which will focus on 'Anxiety'.

"Combining comedy and mental health knowledge in support of this important cause hopefully breaks new ground. Audience members will have an opportunity to learn and improve their mental health through laughter, supporting a cause, and learning relaxation techniques which are proven to improve mental well being," shared Paula Jane Newman of Aware Meditation Inc. and Rise Up Comedy. "Collaboration in action is key. When we create from various perspectives for a higher purpose, we surrender the ego and develop a new understanding. It is for these reasons that I am excited to work with Luz and Hard Headed Comedy to bring the Elevated Mayhem show to New York City and help destigmatize and raise awareness around mental health this May."

"They say laughter is the best medicine because laughter has been shown to have both physical and psychological benefits, such as reducing stress and anxiety, boosting the immune system, and releasing endorphins," said Luz Michelle of Hard Headed Comedy. "As with many things in life, comedy can play an important role in mental health by serving as an outlet for self-expression as well as a means of coping with difficult emotions such as Anxiety. For those suffering from mental health issues, humor can be a way of finding relief, understanding and comfort. I am honored to collaborate with Paula and Rise Up Comedy to create a safe space to explore this concept further and bring awareness to comedy's potential role in processing and living with mental health issues."

About The Event Producers

Rise Up Comedy, is an innovative minority-based collective (female, BIPoC, LGBT, Mental and/or Physical Disabilities) and outreach project of Los Angeles-based Aware Meditation Inc. Rise Up Comedy produces shows with clean comedy that are free of racism, sexism, prejudice, and abuse.

Aware Meditation, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides simple, self-sufficient stress reducing techniques aimed at eliminating stress and expanding cognitive capacities. Through its Global Outreach Initiative, Aware Meditation makes instruction available to lower-income and marginalized people at no cost.

Hard Headed Comedy is a minority and women-owned comedy and entertainment production company based in New York. Its founder Luz Michelle is a prominent voice and rising star in the New York stand-up scene. Via Hard Headed Comedy she's hosted and produced more than a 100 shows in the Tri-State NY, NJ and CT area that feature dynamic, diverse and inclusive line-ups of underrepresented female, BIPOC, LGBTQ comics alongside some of the nation's hottest comedians.

