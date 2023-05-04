Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3200 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the 3200 block of R Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:42 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 54-year-old John Delpino, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.