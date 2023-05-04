Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. GCL ("Colabor" or the "Corporation") held its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 4, 2023. A total of 74,217,761 common shares representing 72.79% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.



At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The seven candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES

IN FAVOR AGAINST Number % Number % Marc Beauchamp 73,067,795 99.72% 201,709 0.28% Danièle Bergeron 73,108,995 99.78% 160,509 0.22% Jean Gattuso 73,070,495 99.73% 199,009 0.27% Robert B. Johnston 70,847,708 96.69% 2,421,796 3.31% Denis Mathieu 66,219,056 90.38% 7,050,448 9.62% François R. Roy 73,020,195 99.66% 249,309 0.34% Warren J. White 73,084,395 99.75% 185,109 0.25%



Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 98.38%.

Approval of Unallocated Options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also voted 76.79% in favour of an ordinary resolution regarding the approval of unallocated options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

