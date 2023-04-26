Thane Stenner Discusses Podcast with Canadian Family Offices Magazine
Canadian Family Offices Magazine profiled Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner on his podcast and returning to Canada.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada is looking back a year after his feature in Canadian Family Offices magazine to the start of his podcast and returning to Canada. The award-winning leader among Canada’s wealth management elite continues to monitor, analyze, and make educated assumptions about where the market is heading and what’s in store.
In the Canadian Family Offices Magazine interview, Mr. Stenner notes the closing gap between resources and tools available to Canadian family offices and those in the United States. The feature highlights Mr. Stenner’s Smart Wealth podcast, a BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio production that remains among the most popular broadcasts on BNN/Bloomberg.
“The podcast is really about mining the gold these guests are holding onto, those qualities and experiences that have ultimately contributed to their success,” says Stenner of his podcast. “It’s all about being real—on the podcast, with clients, and in leadership. Growth and success come when we dig deeper; I believe that’s true and unchanging across all of my endeavors.”
Mr. Stenner leads his group in continued excellence and has won several awards, including the 2023 Wealth Professional Award as one of the Top 50 Advisors. Canadian Family Offices is known for its unbiased and objective observations about family offices and UHNW wealth management across Canada. A thought leader for ultra-high-net-worth Canadians, the publication endeavors to combine expert insight, industry information, service opportunities, and journalistic reporting to its audience.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique specialty and knowledge have been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/.
