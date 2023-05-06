Las Vegas Air Duct Cleaning Company Expands Services
Airduct LV, a Las Vegas Air Duct Cleaning Company, is expanding its air duct services to North Las Vegas, Mesquite, and the surrounding Southern Nevada area.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Air duct LV, a Las Vegas Air Duct Cleaning Company, is expanding its services to dryer vents and commercial properties. This is in the wake of the company expanding its air duct services to North Las Vegas, Mesquite, and the surrounding Southern Nevada area.
Commitment To Commercial Air Duct Cleaning in Las Vegas
Airduct LV is a specialist in residential air duct cleaning services. However, it expanded into commercial air duct cleaning to meet the demands of businesses needing clean indoor air quality.
Indoor air pollution can be 2 to 5 times higher than any outdoor environment. Coupled with the fact that Americans spend roughly 90% of their daily living indoors, this may lead to respiratory problems.
Airduct LV is helping businesses protect their respiratory health and boost their indoor air quality with every air duct cleaning service.
Commercial air duct cleaning removes dust, dirt, debris, and any contaminants trapped within the vents. The air duct transfers heat and cold air throughout the property with the help of the HVAC unit.
Aside from expanding to commercial air duct cleaning, Air duct LV now offers dryer vent cleanings to limit fire hazards.
Limiting Fire Hazards With Dryer Vent Cleanings
While having clean air ducts is one of the best ways to maintain a healthy home, it is equally important to keep the dryer vent clean and clear.
The dryer vent is responsible for pulling any lint, dust, and contaminants coming from the dryer. Over time, the dryer vent can get full of these contaminants, which decreases dryer efficiency and increases energy consumption and fire hazards.
Airduct LV has pledged to limit home fire hazards with dryer vent cleaning services. This service removes any pollutants and contaminants that are blocking the dryer vent.
Dryer vents are responsible for 92% of the nearly 16,000 house fires that happen annually.
Trusted & Licensed Air Duct Company in Las Vegas
AirDuct LV is a trusted and licensed air duct company in the Las Vegas Valley that has served the community for over 10 years. It specializes in air duct cleaning, air duct mold remediation, and chimney cleaning services for commercial and residential properties.
With a team of highly trained professionals, AirDuct LV provides quality services that meet the highest customer satisfaction standards.
One of the reasons why AirDuct LV stands out from other air duct companies is its commitment to using state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to ensure that its customers receive high-quality service.
The company also offers competitive pricing on all its services, making it affordable for everyone to enjoy clean, healthy indoor air quality.
