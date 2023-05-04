Border Patrol closes two stash houses at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South and Laredo North Station closed two stash houses in Laredo, Texas.

On May 2, Border Patrol agents were working their assigned duties with Webb County Constables Precinct 2 and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) when they arrived at two separate houses. After entering each home, Border Patrol agents successfully removed a total of 43 individuals from both homes.

After record checks were conducted it revealed all subjects were illegally present in the country. All individuals found were from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

