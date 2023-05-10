Submit Release
Become a Money Wise Woman in 6 Steps

Patricia Stallworth, MBA, CFP®

CFP Patricia Stallworth's Latest Book Offers Women a Step-by-Step Guide To Take Control of Their Money

I see women making the same mistakes with their money over and over again. I've been there too and I know how defeated it can make you feel when your hard work gets you no closer to your goals.”
— Patricia Stallworth
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Financial education is often not taught in schools, as a result, many women are left to learn money lessons on their own through trial and error, and in some cases, error and error,” according to financial expert and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Patricia Stallworth – “I see women making the same mistakes with their money over and over again. I've been there too and I know how defeated it can make you feel when your hard work gets you no closer to your goals,” she said.

In fact, she says losing all of her money because she lacked the skills to manage it was the main reason she left a business career to start one in personal finance more than 20 years ago.

In her latest book, Become a Money Wise Woman in 6 Simple Steps: Even if You Suck at Math, Stallworth walks the reader through six steps from understanding your money story to creating a master plan to achieve financial independence.

"I wrote this book to help women take control of their finances and become more financially secure," said Stallworth. "My goal is to help women understand their financial situation and make informed decisions about their money – to take charge of their financial future – to become money wise. And, this book includes the basic tools for women to start building and exercising their money muscles."

Patricia Stallworth, MBA, CFP® is the CEO of PS Worth, a boutique firm specializing in financial and business planning for women and small business owners. She has been a Certified Financial Planner for over 20 years and has helped countless individuals and business owners reach their financial goals. She has been featured in numerous publications, including Business Insider, Black Enterprise, and Yahoo Finance.

