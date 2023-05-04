Submit Release
The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy receives the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation (COMTA)Endorsement

We're honored to be endorsed by COMTA, which recognizes the quality of our program and the expertise of our faculty.”
— Jill Kristin Berkana
LONGMONT, COLORADO, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy, a world-renowned massage school in Colorado, is proud to announce its endorsement by the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation (COMTA). The endorsement recognizes the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy for its exceptional curriculum, outstanding faculty, and commitment to training people for a successful career in the massage therapy profession, whether they choose to open their own private practice or work in a variety of other massage therapy environments.

Founded in 2011 by prominent massage therapy leader and educator Jill Kristin Berkana, the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is widely recognized as one of the best massage schools in the world, with a 100% success rate on the US National Licensure Exam (MBLEx), in contrast to the national average 69%. Students worldwide attend the Berkana Institute, with many choosing to relocate to the region specifically for this purpose.

"Our goal is to provide an outstanding comprehensive education that prepares students for success as holistic massage therapists, whether they choose to start their own private practice or work for others," said Jill Kristin Berkana. "We're honored to be endorsed by COMTA, which recognizes the quality of our program and the expertise of our faculty."

The 20-week, 600-hour comprehensive and accelerated massage therapy certification program at the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is evidence and trauma-informed. In addition to the demanding science curriculum, it focuses on a mindfulness-based and artistic approach and training in various traditional and modern bodywork modalities. Proper body mechanics, self-care, and up-to-date hygienic standards of practice are prominent themes woven throughout the fabric of the original and extremely refined education methodology. The program also covers complementary skills such as psychology, research competency, business development, professional communications, and ethics, which sets the institute apart from many other massage therapy schools. The Berkana students have an amazing and rare opportunity to visit a cadaver lab near the campus.

In 2022, Jill Kristin Berkana purchased a large and historically protected Victorian home in the heart of Longmont for the Berkana campus. The 5-month intensive program is offered twice yearly, with limited spaces available. The small class size ensures that students receive individual attention and guidance from the school's expert faculty.

"Our graduates leave the program with the skills and knowledge required to be highly successful in whatever path they choose within the massage therapy profession," said Jill Kristin Berkana. "They can open their own private practice or work at a spa, health club, hospital, chiropractic office, yacht line, or resort. Our program prepares them for world-class diversification."

