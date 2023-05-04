Attorney General Bailey Releases Statement on Kim Gardner's Resignation

May 4, 2023, 16:22 PM by AG Bailey

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released the following statement after the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner:

"There is absolutely no reason for the Circuit Attorney to remain in office until June 1. We remain undeterred with our legal quest to forcibly remove her from office. Every day she remains puts the city of St. Louis in more danger. How many victims will there be between now and June 1? How many defendants will have their constitutional rights violated? How many cases will continue to go unprosecuted?"