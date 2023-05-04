AG Knudsen Announces Distribution of Over $500K to Montanans Deceived by TurboTax">AG Knudsen Announces Distribution of Over $500K to Montanans Deceived by TurboTax HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today that over 17,000…

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today that over 17,000 Montanans who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying to file their federal tax return will begin receiving checks from a settlement announced last year. The checks, totaling over a half-million dollars, will be mailed throughout the month of May.

In total, 17,141 Montanans will receive a share of $526,330 through the settlement. The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers who are eligible for payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.