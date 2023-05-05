Barak Zilberberg, Self-Made Entrepreneur, Real Estate Investor, and Philanthropist, Announces US Presidential Candidacy
Barak Zilberberg, a lifelong Republican, is out to change the party and move it forward.
Affordability does not exist anymore. We must focus on what we must do as a cohesive nation to keep the American Dream alive. I'm ready to help bring this country together and move us forward.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the presidential election not far off, people are beginning to form opinions about the people and parties running. One person they will want to consider for the position is Barak Zilberberg, who is announcing his presidential run for the 2024 election. He has made his candidacy official and is turning heads with where he stands on some issues.
"I've been a Republican my entire life, and I love what it stands for, but we have to take a better stand on some of the positions," explains Barak Zilberberg. "We must lead with compassion and commitment and put the people of our great country first. It's time to set the pettiness and divisiveness aside to do what is best for the country as a whole."
One look at where he stands on some of the issues, and it's clear that Zilberberg will gain some support from people on both sides of the aisle. He's unafraid to take on challenges and always ready to hear people out, despite their differences. He's someone who can bring the parties together, which will help the country get back on track and unified again.
Zilberberg's position on the most popular issues helps him stand out among Republican party nominations. He supports the LGBTQ community, believes the country should be pro-choice, and would push to legalize cannabis federally. His plan also includes pardoning all inmates in jail who have served time for cannabis. These are issues that have largely left the Republican party behind because they haven't kept up with the pace of the opinions of the people in the country.
With a mission of offering a fresh perspective and bringing bold new ideas to the White House, Zilberberg believes he can be the catalyst that helps create a brighter future for all Americans. Along the way, he plans to secure the borders and bring back the passion that people once had for the country. His plan also includes strengthening national security, investing in infrastructure, supporting small businesses, improving access to quality education, strengthening teacher salaries, and improving our relationships with allies worldwide.
"Right now, the country is faced with issues that need swift action, including addressing inflation," added Zilberberg. "Affordability does not exist anymore. We must focus on what we must do as a cohesive nation to keep the American Dream alive. I'm ready to help bring this country together and move us forward."
Zilberberg was born in Los Angeles and now lives in Las Vegas. He is a self-made successful real estate investor who formerly owned a large plumbing empire. He believes in hard work, self-sufficiency, and ensuring more work opportunities for everyone in the country. A known philanthropist, Zilberberg believes in giving back and is someone who doesn't compare himself to others. Instead, he wants to bring a fresh perspective to the old idea of politics and political divides.
To learn more about Barak Zilberberg, visit his website or follow him on Instagram.
About Barak Zilberberg: Barak Zilberberg is a self-made entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, husband, and father. Over the years, Zilberberg has built a diverse real estate empire, with holdings ranging from luxury residential properties to commercial developments. His company, Zilberberg International, manages all aspects of real estate ventures. He is a living example of the American Dream as defined by the founding fathers "Every citizen of the United States should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination, and initiative." Zilberberg's mantra is "we the people, for the people, with the people." Throughout his life, he has embraced diversity and appreciated people of all different races, religions, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds, making him a visionary and advocate of social equality.
