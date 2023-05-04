Windmoeller Inc. Announces New Director of Sustainability and Technical Services
Windmoeller Inc., a leader in flooring innovations and inventors of ecuran, announced the appointment of Tim Cole for the newly created position.
We are confident that his leadership and guidance will assure our continued commitment to the environment and transparency.”MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Windmoeller Inc., a leader in flooring innovations and inventors of ecuran bio-based polyurethane flooring, today announced the appointment of Tim Cole as the Director of Sustainability and Technical Services for North America effective May 1, 2023.
— Todd Jones
In this new role, Mr. Cole will be responsible for driving the sustainability strategy and technical services programs for the company. With over two decades of experience in the flooring industry and an unparalleled level of expertise in business development, product development, and technical knowledge, Mr. Cole is ideally suited for the newly created position.
He brings with him a wealth of experience, having held senior leadership positions in well-known organizations such as Forbo Flooring Systems and nora systems, Inc. He is a Past Chair of the USGBC national Board and the past President of the Board of Directors for The Alliance for Sustainable Built Environments. Mr. Cole is very involved in industry standards development serving as an executive and member of ASTM International, a member of ISO - International Organization for Standardization, and an officer and member of the Health Product Declaration Collaborative.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Windmoeller team," said Todd Jones, Vice President of Windmoeller Inc. "He is highly respected throughout the flooring industry for his technical expertise and extensive knowledge of standards, certifications, and sustainability initiatives that are invaluable to expanding our presence in North America. We are confident that his leadership and guidance will assure our continued commitment to the environment and transparency."
As Director of Sustainability and Technical Services at Windmoeller Inc., Mr. Cole will play a critical role in driving the company's sustainability strategy and technical services programs, ensuring that Windmoeller continues to lead the way in sustainable performance flooring.
About Windmoeller Inc.
Windmoeller Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Windmöeller GmbH, the innovative flooring designer and manufacturer with headquarters in Augustdorf, Germany. Founded in 1948, Windmöeller GmbH is a family-owned business with multiple manufacturing locations and nearly 500 employees. The company manufactures superior quality resilient flooring solutions and delivers them to over 70 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.windmoellerinc.com and www.windmoeller.de.
Todd Jones
Windmoeller Inc.
+1 678-381-1001
todd@Windmoellerinc.com