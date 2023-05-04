Grgich Hills Estate’s Practice of Regenerative Farming and Sustainability Takes Center Stage at Earth Day Celebration
-Every day is Earth Day at Grgich Hills Estate-
Our business is based on farming and contrary to popular belief that great wine is made by geniuses, great wine is always made as a product of great farming”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grgich Hills Estate, a Napa Valley family-owned and regenerative organic certified winery celebrated Earth Day on April 22, 2023. “My father just turned 100 years old, and he was born in a small village in Croatia, and he grew up working the land. They planted vineyards, and they made wine. He was a sheep herder, so we have always been very connected with the land… not only did we start organic farming in 2000, but we are now so proud to have our regenerative organic certification. It makes us so happy to be doing the right thing, not just for us, but literally for the world”, said Violet Grgich, President and CEO of Grgich Hills Estate.
— Ivo Jeramaz, Winemaker and Vice President, Grgich Hills Estate
The event was a family-friendly educational day at the vineyard featuring interactive activities and walking tours discussing important aspects of biodiversity in regenerative farming including plant and insect diversity, using birds to manage pest issues, encouraging native bee populations, planting cover crops and their contributions to soil health, the estate’s monarch butterfly way station, and insights into the latest regenerative farming research. The celebration included activities for all with fun hands-on activities for kids including Bluebird box painting, seed planting, nature walks, and more. “Our business is based on farming and contrary to popular belief that great wine is made by geniuses, great wine is always made as a product of great farming”, said Ivo Jeramaz, Winemaker and Vice President, Grgich Hills Estate.
“We should really reflect on how we treat the mother Earth. Young generations are coming and demanding this as they will bear the brunt of sustainability issues such as global warming”, said Ivo.
Grgich Hills Estate is one of the few wineries in the world to earn Regenerative Organic Certification, which reflects its commitment to sustainable agriculture and biodiversity preservation. The winery's dedication to quality and innovation is evident in its award-winning wines, including its Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Zinfandel. For more information, visit www.grgich.com.
ABOUT GRGICH HILLS ESTATE
Grgich Hills Estate was founded after Vintners Hall of Fame inductee Miljenko “Mike” Grgich first earned world-wide recognition when the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that he crafted won the 1976 Paris Tasting, beating the best of France and drawing international attention to the Napa Valley. Mike then partnered with Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. Coffee family in the pursuit of creating the best wines in the world and chose Independence Day, July 4, 1977, to launch their family-owned-and-operated winery.
Today, Grgich Hills Estate is 100% estate grown and certified organic, incorporating biodynamic principles in farming practices and a Napa Valley leader in Regenerative Organic Agriculture. Referred to as "Organic Plus,” regenerative farming is a science-driven approach focused on no-till soil management, building organic matter to sustain microbial life, incorporating livestock and biodiversity, and caring for people who work in the fields and winery. Recognized as one of the world’s "Top 100 Wineries" by Wine & Spirits Magazine in 2022, Grgich Hills Estate is a leading force in the Regenerative Organic Agriculture movement worldwide, a key component of combating climate change, and continues to build a business that will benefit our children, our community, our environment, and lovers of fine wine into the future.
