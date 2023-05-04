Extreme Bike Tours Launches the 1st Women-Only Tour in Sri Lanka
Extreme Bike Tours organizes motorcycle tours in a variety of destinations, for women and men with passion for riding, socializing and traveling.GALLE, SOUTHERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Bike Tours, a tour operator that specializes in remote motorcycle holidays and expeditions, has announced the launch of the 1st Women-only Motorcycle Tour of Sri Lanka.
The "Hidden Sri Lanka" tour will take place from October 21st to November 2nd 2023 and will be a 13-day journey through some of Sri Lanka's most beautiful and hidden locations.
Designed exclusively for women, the first tour has been fully booked within the first 2 weeks from the launch. Having proved the popularity of the event, Extreme Bike Tours has organized a second tour, from November 21st to December 3rd 2023.
The first tour will feature a group of 12 women riders, all of whom will be riding Royal Enfield 350cc Classic motorcycles Sri Lanka's lush interior, mountains, tea plantations, and UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Horton Plains, Dambulla, and The Knuckles Mountain range. The riders will also have the opportunity to see Sri Lanka's famous wild elephants in their natural habitat.
"Women are often underrepresented in the motorcycle touring industry, and we wanted to change that by offering a unique and unforgettable experience exclusively for women," said Rosaria Fiorentino, WIMA Italy President and Host of the DGR Rome, who will be leading the tour. "We aim to create a community of women who share a passion for adventure and the open road."
The "Hidden Sri Lanka" tour is not just a motorcycle adventure; it's a cultural experience that allows riders to immerse themselves in Sri Lanka's rich history and vibrant culture. Participants will interact with local communities, taste traditional Sri Lankan cuisine, and explore the country's ancient temples and ruins.
As a media partner, REVnTRAVEL will document the tour and provide daily updates on the riders' progress, offering a behind-the-scenes look at this unique and unforgettable journey.
"Extreme Bike Tours is committed to providing our customers with a safe, enjoyable, and memorable experience," said Simone Loganathan, the company spokesperson. "We have conducted over 100 tours, and our team has the knowledge and expertise to guide customers through an adventure they will never forget."
The tour will end on the beaches of the south coast, where riders can relax and reflect on their incredible journey. This is an opportunity for women passionate about adventure to unite, explore a beautiful country, and make lasting memories.
Interested women who share a passion for adventure and the open road are encouraged to visit Extreme Bike Tours' website or contact them directly to learn more about the "Hidden Sri Lanka" women-only motorcycle tour, which promises a unique and unforgettable journey through Sri Lanka's hidden locations, culture, and community.
