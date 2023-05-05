eSimplify welcomes Dr. Andrew “Drew” Hertz to eSimplify's Pediatric advisory board
Right Service to the Right Patient at the Right Time
Dr. Andrew Hertz, MD joins eSimplify's clinical advisory board.
I believe that good medicine, good data, and good business are inseparable. Success in any one assures success in the other two. But all three must be done together”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Andrew “Drew” Hertz, MD joins eSimplify in a clinical advisory role to lend his experience and expertise to the development and go-to-market for eSimplify’s Ped-IQ™ pediatric specialty solution.
“We’re excited to have a pediatrician with the experience, expertise, reputation, and stature in the pediatric community of Dr. Hertz on our team. Dr. Hertz will help us continue to build the best pediatric practice analytics solution possible.” said Pradeep Kalmat, CEO of eSimplify.
Mr. Kalmat continued, “Our current pediatric practice clients confirm we’re helping them address practice, patient engagement, and patient outcome challenges through unique analytics and workflow solutions. Building on this success with more robust and impactful solutions focused on improving the efficiency of practices, providers, staff, and improving quality of care to patients is a big focus for 2023 and going forward. Dr. Hertz brings perspective and passion that will be invaluable in achieving these goals.”
eSimplify is focused on providing affordable and actionable, best in class analytics to improve patient engagement and quality of care and make sure every patient gets the services they need when they need them. eSimplify clients enjoy increased practice revenues and profitability, and happier patients, providers, and staff.
About Dr. Hertz
Andrew “Drew” Hertz, MD is a leader in pediatric medicine with over 25 years of experience driving success in multiple aspects of health care. He has the perspective of a physician with private practice, health care executive, population health, alternative payment models, and start-up endeavor experience.
Dr. Hertz understands how to leverage practice management and medical record data to optimize success in both the fee-for-service and value-based arena. “I believe that good medicine, good data, and good business are inseparable. Success in any one assures success in the other two. But all three must be done together.” says Dr. Hertz. “eSimplify understands this. I am thrilled to help them support pediatric practice’s success in these three domains.”
