bp awards subsea operations offshore contract off Egypt to Subsea7
LONDON, UK, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- bp and its JV partner Wintershall Dea have awarded a substantial contract for the Raven Infills project off the Egyptian shore to Subsea Integration Alliance. The announcement was made by Subsea7, one of the partners of the alliance.
The contract outlines a two-well tie-back in the West Nile Delta (WND) block and provides for the engineering, acquisition, transportation and installation of approximately 600 km of flexible piping, umbilical connections, and associated subsea structures at around 800 m below sea level.
Subsea7 has commenced project management and engineering, and will oversee the project from its French, UK and Portuguese offices.
Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance: “This award further solidifies our ongoing partnership with bp in Egypt. Through our early collaboration on this project, bp and Subsea Integration Alliance have worked together to develop an optimized solution for the Raven field, showcasing our effective teamwork.”
Subsea Integration Alliance is a non-incorporated strategic global alliance between Subsea7 and OneSubsea, that latter being responsible for SLB’s subsea technologies, production and processing business. The alliance combines capabilities in field development planning, project delivery and total lifecycle solutions as part of an extensive technology and services portfolio. The organization boosts subsea performance by helping customers to select, design, deliver and operate cutting-edge subsea projects, thereby eliminating costly revisions, avoiding delays, and reducing life-cycle field risk.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.worldoil.com/news/2023/5/3/subsea7-wins-contract-from-bp-for-subsea-operations-offshore-egypt/
Shamir Atif
