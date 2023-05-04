Army Veteran Cory Myres Launches Sherpa, Tech Enabled Advisory Service Brand For Mid-Market Level Businesses
I created Sherpa to help top management executives pop the corporate bubble, instead of having an echo chamber, you’re expanding your reach. You can see further, reach further and gain perspective”AUSTIN, TX, USA , May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cory Myres, a successful entrepreneur and highly respected business consultant with two decades of experience in continuous improvement, has recently unveiled his latest advisory service called Sherpa. As part of the Gravir Family of Brands, it stands out from other services due to its one-of-a-kind process improvement plan, access to the Gravir Strategists Peak Performance Portal with over 100,000 digital corporate training materials, and customized strategies aiming to maximize profit and sales while minimizing waste. Gravir Strategists’ newest program places a great emphasis on specialized skills for both business operators and owners.
— Cory Myres , founder of Sherpa
Gravir Strategists specializes in enhancing overall company value while helping to tackle leading ownership challenges. Companies such as Mars Inc, Vista, and many others have sought assistance from Cory and his team in his over 7 years in the B2B Advising industry. Cory stipulates that core issues with many companies today are not the staff, nor resources, but rather systems and leadership techniques that can be improved.
Sherpa offers solutions for many common issues faced by businesses such as poor cash flow management, inadequate customer service/delivery to client or lack of market visibility. It emphasizes creating new revenue streams, improved cash flow management, new market entry plans, and enhancements to process structures to increase the value of the enterprise. Sherpa’s rollout model will include one-on-one virtual meetings with an advisor, instructor led courses and webinars, as well as custom niche based curriculum created by the Gravir team.
Cory has been trained in Lean Six Sigma Blackbelt (LSSBB) and has project management professional (PMP). He has a degree in Entrepreneurship from Texas Tech University and frequently leverages Fortune 500 techniques to maximize client success outcomes.
