Clark Atlanta University Hosts World Bank Group President’s Visit to Discuss Sustainable Social and Economic Development
Visit to the Atlanta University Center for an HBCU Initiative is the first time a World Bank president has addressed HBCU Students outside of Washington, D.C.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Atlanta University to host World Bank Group President David Malpass’ visit to the Atlanta University Center. Mr. Malpass will visit Atlanta University’s Robert W. Woodruff Library on May 5, 2023, to discuss the recently signed agreement with six HBCU Presidents that will promote sharing the knowledge and talent between the development and learning institutions to advance more inclusive and sustainable social and economic development.
“We are very pleased to enter into this historic agreement with these HBCUs, which are all led by visionary presidents, with stellar faculty and impressive alumni,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass. “We hope this alliance will provide a platform for awareness building and collaboration between students and faculty of HBCUs and the World Bank Group for developing more innovative and culturally informed solutions to many of the world’s pressing development challenges.”
The newly-piloted initiative provides a framework for the World Bank Group to draw on the rich talent and research of HBCU students and faculty while giving these colleges and universities access to the World Bank Group’s deep pool of development and knowledge, data, and analytics. Additionally, the initiative promotes greater awareness and understanding of international development and the work of the World Bank Group at the HBCUs.
“The HBCU community commends the World Bank Group and President Malpass for facilitating this pivotal and transformational impact,” said Dr. George T. French, Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. “This transnational collaboration will further amplify the cutting-edge research of Clark Atlanta and other HBCUs. It will allow our students to learn about the world’s largest funding sources and knowledge for developing countries.”
The event will occur in the Virginia Lacy Jones Exhibition Hall, inside the Robert W. Woodruff Library at 111 James P. Brawley Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. It will start with a lunch and networking session from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., followed by a fireside chat with Mr. Malpass at 2:00 p.m. Registration is encouraged but not required. Participants can register here.
Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation’s first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation’s first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing “The Black National Anthem”; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.
